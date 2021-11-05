Video Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application, Deployment Model, Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Application (Intrusion Management, Incident Detection, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video analytics market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026 from USD 5.9 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety, need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time, significant drop in crime rate due surveillance cameras, growing need among enterprises to leverage BI and actionable insights for advanced operations, limitation of manual video analysis, government initiatives in adopting emerging technologies to enhance the public safety infrastructure, reduced cost of video surveillance equipment and long term RoI and demand for enhanced video surveillance.

The COVID-19 impact on the global video analytics market

The recent economic slowdown with the impact of COVID-19 emphasizes the need for alternate business systems. It has become important for businesses to embrace cloud computing and migrate to cloud video analytics solutions. This will help organizations to have a stable business condition in the short term while targeting continued growth and expansion in the long run. The recent COVID-19 crisis has shifted the focus on safety and security of human lives. Also, the emergence of intuitive technologies mainly the Ai-based surveillance systems based on deep learning and computer vision technologies. The organizations are utilizing video analytics solutions across end user industries due to variety of benefits including dynamically attain situational awareness, proactively drive real time alerting, and scheduling BI dashboard.

Edge-based segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the market is segmented into two categories edge based and server based video analytics. Edge-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Edge-based video analytics evolves with the emergence of new powerful in-build chipsets in cameras that offer higher computational capabilities at the edge. Such systems inform operators on a wide range of real-time video or audio events requiring attention and providing more sophisticated analytics, such as queue management and heat maps that offer new opportunities for business and traffic intelligence.

Advancements in deep learning and its integration with the edge system are expected to drive the adoption in the coming years. Deep learning takes ML to another level based on neural network principles that impersonate the complexity of the human brain. Earlier, the functionality was mainly available at server-side processes, which would require videos to be decompressed and processed. Edge-based devices need external inputs to learn from before proving as a useful tool to recognize known objects and behaviors.

On-premises segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

The video analytics market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises and cloud segment. The on-premises segment account for a higher share of the video analytics market during the forecast period. This approach is mostly adopted for applications that involve the processing of sensitive and confidential data volumes. These data volumes include internal and external surveillance footage and video feeds of business operations that contain confidential information and crucial insights. In the on-premises deployment, companies have to install the required hardware parts, such as OS, storage devices, servers, cameras, and routers, as well as video analytics software. Several large organizations are deploying on-premises video analytics due to privacy and security concerns related to confidential data.

Transportation and logistics vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Transport and logistics is one of the fastest-growing verticals during the forecast period. Video surveillance has become an important part of the transportation and logistics vertical. The various benefits of video analytics for the transportation and logistics vertical are the elimination of overcrowding, behavior analysis, enhanced safety measures, incident recording, and detection of blind spots. Video analytics can contribute to the enhancement and betterment of this vertical for commuters while providing improved safety benefits. The various features offered by video analytics, such as facial recognition, object tracking, unidentified object detection, cargo and train carriage recognition, and intelligent traffic monitoring, can help transportation and logistics companies prevent disasters and detect emerging threats, which may lead to infrastructure destruction or vehicle crashing, resulting in the loss of life.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

The video analytics market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The video analytics report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall video analytics market during the forecast period. Following North America tops the world in terms of the presence of security vendors and the occurrence of security breaches.

Therefore, the global video analytics market is dominated by North America, which is the most advanced region with regard to technological adoption and infrastructure. The growing concerns about the protection of critical infrastructure and national borders have increased government intervention in recent years. Specific budget allocations, such as the budget for The Department of Homeland Security, and mandated security policies are expected to make North America the most lucrative market for vendors from various verticals. The North American market covers the analysis of the US and Canada. The protection of critical infrastructure is the most serious economic and national security challenge for the governments of both countries. Many governments and law enforcement agencies in the US and Canada are taking initiatives for strengthening their security infrastructure. The US and the Canadian governments are continuously working with law enforcement agencies to prevent violent extremism and counter terrorism-related incidents.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Video Analytics Market

4.2 Market, by Deployment Model

4.3 Market, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2021 Vs. 2026

4.5 Market, by Type,

4.6 Market: Investment Scenario, 2021-2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments and Focus of Governing Institutions on Public Safety

5.2.1.2 Need to Utilize and Examine Unstructured Video Surveillance Data in Real-Time

5.2.1.3 Significant Drop in Crime Rate Due to Surveillance Cameras

5.2.1.4 Growing Need Among Enterprises to Leverage Bi and Actionable Insights for Advanced Operations

5.2.1.5 Limitations of Manual Video Analysis

5.2.1.6 Government Initiatives in Adopting Emerging Technologies to Enhance the Public Safety Infrastructure

5.2.1.7 Reduced Cost of Video Surveillance Equipment and Long-Term Roi

5.2.1.8 Demand for Enhanced Video Surveillance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks and Data Theft Activities

5.2.2.2 Government Regulations Related to Cctv Surveillance

5.2.2.3 Investments in Existing Legacy Surveillance Systems to Prevent the Implantation of New Advanced Solutions

5.2.2.4 Privacy Concerns Among Citizens

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Drone-Based Video Analytics

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Edge Technologies and Devices to Amplify the Use of Video Analytics

5.2.3.3 Predictive Information Using Video Analytics

5.2.3.4 Integration of Ai and Cloud Technologies with Video Analytics

5.2.3.5 Surging Demand for Video Analytics Solutions in Non-Government Sectors

5.2.3.6 Growing Use of Facial Recognition Across Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Costs of Investment, Installation, and Maintenance

5.2.4.2 Interoperability Complexities and Support for Older Equipment of Surveillance Systems

5.2.4.3 Extreme Functional Conditions

5.2.4.4 Problems in Isolated and Remote Locations

5.2.4.5 False Alarms and Lack of Reliability

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.4 Technological Analysis

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4.2 Cloud Computing

5.4.3 Edge Computing

5.4.4 Big Data and Analytics

5.4.5 Internet of Things

5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem

5.9 Supply Chain Analysis

5.10 Regulations

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Video Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: Covid-19 Impact

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

7 Video Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Model: Covid-19 Impact

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud

8 Video Analytics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Application: Covid-19 Impact

8.2 Incident Detection

8.3 Intrusion Management

8.4 People/Crowd Counting

8.5 Traffic Monitoring

8.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition

8.7 Facial Recognition

8.8 Other Applications

9 Video Analytics Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Type: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Type: Covid-19 Impact

9.2 Server-Based

9.3 Edge-Based

10 Video Analytics Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 City Surveillance

10.4 Critical Infrastructure

10.5 Education

10.6 Hospitality and Entertainment

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Defense and Border Security

10.9 Retail

10.10 Traffic Management

10.11 Transportation and Logistics

10.12 Other Verticals

11 Video Analytics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Strategies by Top Vendors

12.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.4 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2021

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.6.2 Star

12.6.3 Emerging Leaders

12.6.4 Pervasive

12.6.5 Participants

12.7 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.7.2 Progressive Companies

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7.5 Starting Blocks

12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Avigilon

13.2.2 Axis Communications

13.2.3 Cisco

13.2.4 Honeywell

13.2.5 Agent VI

13.2.6 Allgovision

13.2.7 Aventura Systems

13.2.8 Genetec

13.2.9 Intellivision

13.2.10 Intuvision

13.2.11 Puretech Systems

13.2.12 Hikvision

13.2.13 Dahua

13.2.14 Iomniscient

13.2.15 Nec

13.2.16 Huawei

13.2.17 Gorilla Technology

13.2.18 Intelligent Security Systems

13.2.19 Verint

13.2.20 Viseum

13.2.21 Briefcam

13.2.22 Bosch Security

13.2.23 I2V

13.2.24 Digital Barriers

13.2.25 Senstar

13.2.26 Qognify

13.2.27 Identiv

13.2.28 Ipsotek

13.2.29 Delopt

13.3 Sme/Start-Ups

13.3.1 Drishti Technologies

13.3.2 Natix

13.3.3 Deepnorth

13.3.4 Cronj

13.3.5 Microtraffic

13.3.6 Actuate

13.3.7 Calipsa

13.3.8 Athena Security

13.3.9 Corsight AI

13.3.10 Arcules

13.3.11 Cawamo

13.3.12 Kogniz

13.3.13 Durac

14 Adjacent Market

15 Appendix

