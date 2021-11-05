Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue of $279.2 million and Loss per Share of $0.09

Gross profit (1) margin of 24.2%, an increase of ~90 basis points from Q3 2020

Operating income of $2.4 million, compared with operating income of $4.8 million in Q3 2020

EBITDA ( 2 ) of $49.1 million, an increase of 30% from $37.7 million in Q3 2020

Adjusted EBITDA ( 3 ) of $36.4 million, a decrease of 25.3% from $48.7 million in Q3 2020

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We are focused on executing our strategy to speed up capital deployment, debt reduction, cash flow improvement, investing in our business for stabilizing performance, and growth. We will continue to take steps to restore and expand shareholder value,” said Ronald Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer of Exela.

Cogburn continued, “The fundamentals of our business are strong and we are particularly pleased with the continued strong growth of our digital solutions for the SMB market where we see opportunity for further geographic expansion. We expect further improvements within our underlying business will lead to additional improvements in margins and cash flow in 2022.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for Q3 2021 was $279.2 million, a decline of 8.5% compared to $305.3 million in Q3 2020. Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions segment was $208.3 million, a decline of 11.1% year-over-year, primarily due to lower volumes and underutilization of resources as a result of COVID-19 in addition to the impact of transition revenue exits. Exela believes it is well positioned to see volumes return in the ITPS segment once COVID-19 impacts subside. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $54.0 million, a decrease of 0.4% year-over-year and Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $16.9 million, an increase of 1.3% year-over-year.





Operating income: Operating income for Q3 2021 was $2.4 million, compared with operating income of $4.8 million in Q3 2020. The year-over-year decline in operating income was primarily attributable to lower gross profit and an increase in SG&A costs.





Net Loss: Net loss for Q3 2021 was $13.2 million, compared with a net loss of $28.3 million in Q3 2020, primarily driven by the gain resulting from our debt repurchase.





EBITDA: EBITDA for Q3 2021 was $49.1 million, an increase of 30.1% compared to $37.7 million in Q3 2020. EBITDA margin for Q3 2021 was 17.6%, an increase of 522 basis points from 12.4% in Q3 2020, primarily driven by the gain resulting from our debt repurchase.





Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 was $36.4 million, a decrease of 25.3% compared to $48.7 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2021 was 13.0%, a decrease of 292 basis points from 16.0% in Q3 2020 and 435 basis points from 17.4% in Q2 2021.





Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 was $36.4 million, a decrease of 25.3% compared to $48.7 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2021 was 13.0%, a decrease of 292 basis points from 16.0% in Q3 2020 and 435 basis points from 17.4% in Q2 2021. Common Stock: As of September 30, 2021, there were 166,196,745 total shares outstanding and an additional 1,276,902 shares of common stock reserved for issuance for our outstanding preferred shares on an as-converted basis.



Third Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Launched Digital Mail Room (“DMR”) in France and Germany, and launched DrySign ® in the UK and the Philippines, facilitating continued global expansion

in the UK and the Philippines, facilitating continued global expansion Q3 2021 DrySign user growth of 47% and DMR customer growth of 71% from Q2 2021

Launched Exela HR Solutions, a robust human resource outsourcing service, in India and the United States

Expanded PCH Global Deployment for one of the world’s largest specialty care services insurance companies, highlighting the Company’s ability to rapidly implement PCH Global for claims submitted by providers, in this case servicing members that are from low income and disadvantaged communities across America

Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2021 were 1.3% of revenue compared to 0.6% of revenue in the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity(4): As of November 2, 2021, Exela’s total liquidity was $227 million. Exela’s total net debt(5) at September 30, 2021 was $1,247 billion.

Expanding financial flexibility: As of September 30, 2021, Exela raised a total of $276.0 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings. In accordance with Exela's plan to use proceeds from its equity offerings to strategically reduce its debt and associated interest expense obligations as well as explore ways to invest in its growth, Exela repurchased an aggregate of $95.0 million of its debt as of November 4, 2021.

Exela expects its annual cash flow to improve by approximately $50 million in 2022, starting in Q4 2021. Cash flow improvement is comprised of interest expense and loan amortization reduction of $37.5 million and facility and other leases expense reduction of $12.5 million.

Exela plans to continue working on expanding its financial flexibility with the objective to improve consolidated cash flows from all activities.

Revised 2021 Guidance

Revenue range $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion

Gross profit margin of 23% to 25%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% to 17%

Capital expenditures in the range of 1% of revenue

Note: Guidance is based on reported revenue.

Below are the notes referenced above:

(1) – Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of revenue excluding depreciation and amortization.

(2) – EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release.

(3) – Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (2021 Guidance) is not available on forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from the measures.

(4) – Liquidity as defined per the third amendment of the credit agreement effective May 15, 2020.

(5) – Net debt is calculated as the difference between the total debt outstanding (including $1.0 billion of senior secured notes, $350.0 million of term loans under the credit agreement dated July 12, 2017, $83.5 million of revolving credit facility, $19.5 million of capital leases and $29.6 million of other debt) and the sum of $89.6 million debt repurchased (but not retired following the quarter end) and $146.2 million of consolidated cash balances as of September 30, 2021.



About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,500 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the “Novitex Business Combination”) and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,175 $ 68,221 Restricted cash 24,814 2,088 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,534 and $5,647, respectively 187,819 206,868 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 725 711 Inventories, net 16,055 14,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,004 31,091 Total current assets 401,592 323,293 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $186,389 and $193,760, respectively 74,653 87,851 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 59,909 68,861 Goodwill 358,431 359,781 Intangible assets, net 255,998 292,664 Deferred income tax assets 6,243 6,606 Other noncurrent assets 24,122 18,723 Total assets $ 1,180,948 $ 1,157,779 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 59,266 $ 76,027 Related party payables 715 97 Income tax payable 3,222 2,466 Accrued liabilities 109,109 126,399 Accrued compensation and benefits 58,041 63,467 Accrued interest 22,593 48,769 Customer deposits 15,688 21,277 Deferred revenue 16,914 16,377 Obligation for claim payment 48,376 29,328 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 9,147 12,231 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,630 18,349 Current portion of long-term debts 114,346 39,952 Total current liabilities 474,047 454,739 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,326,579 1,498,004 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,351 13,287 Pension liabilities, net 33,812 35,515 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,963 9,569 Long-term income tax liabilities 2,306 2,759 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 45,768 56,814 Other long-term liabilities 11,957 13,624 Total liabilities 1,913,783 2,084,311 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 168,648,451 shares issued and 166,196,745 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 51,693,931 shares issued and 49,242,225 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 26 15 Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 3,290,050 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 1 1 Additional paid in capital 711,893 446,739 Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 2,451,706 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (10,949 ) (10,949 ) Equity-based compensation 53,511 52,183 Accumulated deficit (1,461,819 ) (1,390,038 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (8,664 ) (7,419 ) Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax (16,834 ) (17,064 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,498 ) (24,483 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (732,835 ) (926,532 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,180,948 $ 1,157,779









Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 279,229 $ 305,280 $ 872,294 $ 978,453 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 211,731 234,222 653,398 768,548 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 43,244 42,837 121,519 140,224 Depreciation and amortization 19,094 22,095 58,113 68,127 Related party expense 2,744 1,360 7,199 4,058 Operating profit (loss) 2,416 4,766 32,065 (2,504 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 41,757 43,612 127,755 129,639 Gain on early extinguishment of debt, net (28,070 ) — (28,070 ) — Sundry expense (income), net 136 (434 ) (438 ) (251 ) Other expense (income), net 366 (10,414 ) 1,169 (45,655 ) Net loss before income taxes (11,773 ) (27,998 ) (68,351 ) (86,237 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,441 ) (320 ) (3,430 ) (3,440 ) Net loss $ (13,214 ) $ (28,318 ) $ (71,781 ) $ (89,677 ) Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock (822 ) (976 ) (724 ) (394 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,036 ) $ (29,294 ) $ (72,505 ) $ (90,071 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.83 )





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (71,781 ) $ (89,677 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss Depreciation and amortization 58,113 68,127 Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization 11,684 10,979 Gain on early extinguishment of debt, net (28,070 ) — Provision for doubtful accounts 2,427 415 Deferred income tax provision 484 (417 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,519 2,480 Unrealized foreign currency losses (604 ) (499 ) Gain on sale of assets (112 ) (44,868 ) Fair value adjustment for interest rate swap (125 ) 23 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 14,440 44,197 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,329 ) (8,012 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (57,433 ) (48,257 ) Related party payables 604 (362 ) Additions to outsource contract costs (405 ) (289 ) Net cash used in operating activities (73,588 ) (66,160 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,950 ) (6,893 ) Additions to internally developed software (951 ) (2,988 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash received - (12,500 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 4,252 50,126 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,649 ) 27,745 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement 25,065 — Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings 249,169 — Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings (9,060 ) — Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facilities 102,141 166,786 Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facilities (105,112 ) (84,121 ) Lease terminations (125 ) (331 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs - (12,708 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (8,446 ) (9,614 ) Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility 3,000 29,750 Repayments on senior secured revolving facility (55 ) (14,200 ) Borrowings from other loans 8,537 28,626 Cash paid for debt repurchases (58,607 ) — Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (28,512 ) (37,283 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 177,995 66,905 Effect of exchange rates on cash (78 ) 619 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 100,680 29,109 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents Beginning of period 70,309 14,099 End of period $ 170,989 $ 43,208 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 2,766 $ 2,767 Interest paid 137,862 140,751 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 2,754 2,472 Leasehold improvements funded by lessor 125 — Settlement gain on related party payable to Ex-Sigma 2 - 1,287 Accrued capital expenditures 2,495 1,699









Exela Technologies

Schedule 1: Third Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2020 and Year to Date 2021 vs. Year to Date 2020 Financial Performance

(UNAUDITED)

$ in millions Q3'21 Q3'20 Change ($) YTD'21 YTD'20 Change ($) Information and Transaction Processing Solutions 208.3 234.4 (26.1 ) 657.5 761.5 (104.0 ) Healthcare Solutions 54.0 54.2 (0.2 ) 161.3 167.4 (6.1 ) Legal and Loss Prevention Services 16.9 16.7 0.2 53.5 49.5 4.0 Total Revenue 279.2 305.3 (26.1 ) 872.3 978.5 (106.2 ) % change -8.5% -18% -11% Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 211.7 234.2 (22.5 ) 653.4 768.5 (115.2 ) Gross profit 67.5 71.1 (3.6 ) 218.9 209.9 9.0 % change -5% 4% as a % of revenue 24% 23% 1% 25% 21% 4% SG&A 43.2 42.8 0.4 121.5 140.2 (18.7 ) Depreciation and amortization 19.1 22.1 (3.0 ) 58.1 68.1 (10.0 ) Related party expense 2.7 1.4 1.4 7.2 4.1 3.1 Operating (loss) income 2.4 4.8 (2.4 ) 32.1 (2.5 ) 34.6 as a % of revenue 1% 2% -1% 4% -0% 4% Interest expense, net 41.8 43.6 (1.9 ) 127.8 129.6 (1.9 ) (Gain) / Loss on extinguishment of debt (28.1 ) - (28.1 ) (28.1 ) - (28.1 ) Sundry expense (income) & Other income, net 0.5 (10.8 ) 11.3 0.7 (45.9 ) 46.6 Net loss before income taxes (11.8 ) (28.0 ) 16.2 (68.4 ) (86.2 ) 17.9 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4 0.3 1.1 3.4 3.4 (0.0 ) Net income (loss) (13.2 ) (28.3 ) 15.1 (71.8 ) (89.7 ) 17.9 as a % of revenue -5% -9% 5% -8% -9% 1% Depreciation and amortization 19.1 22.1 (3.0 ) 58.1 68.1 (10.0 ) Interest expense, net 41.8 43.6 (1.9 ) 127.8 129.6 (1.9 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4 0.3 1.1 3.4 3.4 (0.0 ) EBITDA 49.1 37.7 11.4 117.5 111.5 6.0 as a % of revenue 18% 12% 5% 13% 11% 2% EBITDA Adjustments 1 Gain / loss on derivative instruments - (0.9 ) 0.9 (0.1 ) (0.5 ) 0.4 2 Non-Cash and Other Charges (19.3 ) (1.9 ) (17.4 ) (6.6 ) (22.7 ) 16.1 3 Transaction and integration costs 1.9 2.6 (0.6 ) 7.9 11.7 (3.8 ) Sub-Total (Adj. EBITDA before O&R) 31.7 37.4 (5.8 ) 118.8 100.1 18.7 4 Optimization and restructuring expenses 4.7 11.3 (6.6 ) 15.0 36.1 (21.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 36.4 48.7 (12.3 ) 133.8 136.2 (2.5 ) % change -25% -2% as a % of revenue 13% 16% -3 % 15% 14% 1%







Exela Technologies

Schedule 2: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues