Simplicity Esports Signs Agreement with Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) to Make 29 of its Locations Official Submission Centers

Customers and collectors can now submit Pokémon cards, Magic: The Gathering cards and collectibles to CGC at Simplicity Esports locations.

Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced that 29 of its esports gaming centers have been designated as Official Submission Centers with CGC. The agreement makes Simplicity the largest network of Official Submission Centers in the CGC ecosystem.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am thrilled to begin this partnership with the preeminent pop culture collectibles grading service in the world. We hold numerous TCG events per month across our footprint of esports gaming centers and sell Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards on-site to walk in customers and players in these tournaments, as well as collectors online via our newly launched e-commerce site SimplicityGames.com.”

CGC is a division of Certified Collectibles Group (“CCG”), which was recently acquired by Blackstone (NYSE:BX), the world’s largest private equity firm in a transaction that valued the company at more than $500 million. CCG has certified almost 70 million collectibles since 1987. Due to demand from collectors, CGC launched CGC Trading Cards, a division to certify TCG cards, in July 2020, and has certified over 1 million Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering cards in the last 15 months.

Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG, stated, “I am excited to partner with Simplicity, a leader in the esports and gaming sector. Their retail footprint in high-traffic shopping malls will provide valuable exposure for CGC as well as convenient locations for customers to submit their collectibles for grading and certification as the demand for our expert services continues to grow.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) owns 17 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 16 esports gaming centers that give the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports. Simplicity and Flamengo branded teams compete in popular games such as League of Legends®, FreeFire®, Wild Rift®, and Heroes of the Storm®. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments.

FreeFire®, Heroes of the Storm®, League of Legends®, and Wild Rift® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®)

CCG is a leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Company™ (NGC®), Numismatic Conservation Services™ (NCS®), Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®), Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), Classic Collectible Services® (CCS®), Certified Sports Guaranty™ (CSG™), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty® (ASG®) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty® (CAG®). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 65 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps, estate items and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in Sarasota, Florida; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Shanghai and Hong Kong, China. To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.

© 2021 Certified Collectibles Group. All rights reserved.

NGC, NCS, PMG, CGC, CCS, CSG, ASG, CAG and CCG are the registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation of America, and/or its related companies in the United States and/or other countries. All other names and marks referenced in this release are the trade names, trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2021 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin

Chief Executive Officer

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586