Priit Lello’s term of office in AS Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council extended

AS Tallinna Vesi’s Supervisory Council member and Vice Chairman, Priit Lello´s term of office in the Supervisory Council was extended from 16.11.2021 until 15.11.2024.

Priit Lello was appointed by City of Tallinn, as the majority shareholder of Tallinna Vesi, to the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi initially on 16 November 2011.

Priit Lello is the Head of Tallinn City Office. Mr Lello has extensive experience in public law, in various sectors of private law, including law of obligations. He also has long-term experience in judicial proceedings and representing the local government in matters related to constitutional review. Mr Lello was involved in the preparation of partial acquisition of the shares of AS Tallinna Vesi, previously belonging to United Utilities, to the City of Tallinn. Mr Lello is also a member of the Board of Appeal. Mr Lello has graduated from the School of Law at the University of Tartu and is in the process of obtaining a second Master’s Degree from the Tallinn University of Technology from the Department of Economics in Public Sector’s Innovational studies program.

Mr Lello does not own any shares of AS Tallinna Vesi.

Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee