India Telecoms Industry Report 2021: 5-year Forecasts, Market Insights, Key Telecom Trends, 5G, Digital Infrastructure

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Indian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure.

Growing mobile phone penetration and emerging fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next five years.

Mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers will continue to fuel the telecoms sector growth in the 2021-26 period. More than 700m people became Internet users over the last in six years and another 600m more Internet users are expected to come online over the next six years by 2026.

Following the market expansion over the last 5 years, sustained revenue growth to 2026 is forecasted, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.

Mobile subscriptions are growing faster than mobile service revenue leading to ARPU decline after 3 years of intense competition with the market transitioning to 4G. With a market entry in late 2016, Jio jolted the mobile market from a standing start to becoming the largest mobile operator by the subscriber and third-largest by revenue in just three years.

Reliance Jio launch strategy was to offer three months of free data and free voice, and once that was up, kept the free voice offering permanent while charging only a low price for mobile data (INR50 for 1GB). This strategy is reminiscent to the classic Silicon Valley bet: spend money upfront to acquire customers, then make it up on volume because of a superior cost structure enabled by its 4G only network and the near-zero-marginal cost nature of technology.

Jio's launch timing was perfect just at the time when competitors had sputtering 4G networks, it offered free Internet to a nation and demographics that could not afford it and increased its addressable market while its competitors were still relying on legacy voice and SMS revenue. Mobile network competitors quickly struggled to compete and a massive wave of consolidation ensued.

The overall telecoms market to grow again through to 2026 after a marked decline from 2017 and 2018 due to a mobile war.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 India Population

1.2 India's Economy

1.3 India's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall India Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020

3.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-2026

3.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2026

3.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2020

3.4.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark

3.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2019-2026

4 India Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 Bharti Airtel Profile

4.1.1 Bharti Airtel Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2014-2020

4.2 Vodafone Idea Profile

4.2.1 Vodafone Idea Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2014-2020

4.1 Reliance Jio Profile

4.1.1 Jio Corporation Revenue, EBITDA and Capex Mix, 2015-2020

4.2 BSNL Profile

4.2.1 BSNL & MTNL Revenue and Capex, 2014 - 2020

4.3 Other Players Profile

4.3.1 Tata communications

4.3.2 Global International Carriers

4.3.3 Other Telecoms Operators

5 India Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026

5.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020

5.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2014-2020

5.1.3 India Smartphone Share, 2021

5.1.4 India Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

5.1.5 India Mobile Subscribers by Generation (2G, 3G, 4G & 5G) Forecast, 2019-2026

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026

5.2.1 Historical India Mobile Service Revenue, 2014-2020

5.2.2 Mobile Service Revenue Forecast, 2019-2026

5.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2014-2020

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.3.1 Spectrum Pricing and Regulation

5.3.2 5G Trials and 5G Auctions Results

5.3.3 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

5.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 India Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2020

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 India Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

8 India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 India Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2020

8.1.1 India Telecom Towers Market Overview

8.1.2 India Telecom Towers Background

8.2 India Tower Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

8.3 India Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.3.1 India Telecom Towers and Rooftops Forecast, 2020-2025

8.3.2 Regulatory Considerations

8.4 Reliance Jio Infratel Profile

8.4.1 Reliance Jio Infratel Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.5 Indus Towers Profile

8.5.1 Indus Towers Revenue, EBITDA and Capex, 2014 - 2020

8.5.2 Indus Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.6 American Tower Profile

8.6.1 American Tower Key Performance Indicators

8.7 GTL Infrastructure Profile

8.7.1 GTL Infrastructure Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.8 Tower Vision Profile

8.8.1 Tower Vision Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.9 Ascend Telecom Profile

8.9.1 Ascend Telecom Towers Key Performance Indicators

8.10 Spectrum Holdings

8.10.1 Spectrum Regulation

8.11 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.2.1 e-Commerce

9.2.2 Digital Payments

9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 5G Developments

9.4.1 5G Overview

9.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

9.4.3 5G OpenRAN

9.4.4 Beyond 5G and Towards 6G

10 Telco M&A Transaction Database

