United Kingdom Bakery and Cereals Market Report 2021-2025: Categories and Segments, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging and Consumer Segmentation

The bakery & cereals sector in UK report provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The UK bakery & cereals sector was led by bread & rolls category in value and volume terms. However, cereal bars category is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth, during 2020-2025.
Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of bakery & cereals products in the country. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the UK. Yildiz Holding AS, The Kellogg Company, and Associated British Foods Plc are the top three companies in the UK bakery & cereals sector.
Scope
- Both the per capita consumption and expenditure of bakery & cereals in the UK were higher than the global level in 2020
- The per capita consumption of bread & rolls? was higher in the UK than other bakery & cereal categories in 2020
- Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK bakery & cereals sector, with a value share of 43.8% in 2020
- Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the UK bakery & cereals
- The health & wellness market is led by the bread & rolls category in the UK bakery & cereals sector
- Flexible packaging accounted for a share of 72.5% in the UK bakery & cereals sector, in 2020
Key Topics Covered:
Report Scope
Executive Summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of The UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets
- Growth Analysis of The UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of The UK Compared to the Global and Western Europe Markets
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- The UK Bakery & Cereals Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Consumers Are Trading up for Value for Money Products in the Sector
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis Category: Baking Ingredients
- Market Size Analysis Category: Baking Mixes
- Market Size Analysis Category: Bread & Rolls
- Market Size Analysis Breakfast Cereals
- Market Size Analysis Cereal Bars
- Market Size Analysis Cookies (Sweet Biscuits)
- Market Size Analysis Dough Products
- Market Size Analysis Energy Bars
- Market Size Analysis Morning Goods
- Market Size Analysis Savory Biscuits
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category Part 6: Health & Wellness Analysis
- Health & Wellness Analysis by Category
- Health & Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes
- Health & Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits
- Cross Category Comparison Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non H&W Claims
Part 7: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 8: Consumer Graphics
- Demographic Analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Artisanal Producers
- Yildiz Holding AS
- The Kellogg Company
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Warburton`s
- Mondelez International Inc
- Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A.
- PepsiCo
