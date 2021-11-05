United Kingdom Bakery and Cereals Market Report 2021-2025: Categories and Segments, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging and Consumer Segmentation

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Bakery and Cereals Market Report 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bakery & cereals sector in UK report provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.



The UK bakery & cereals sector was led by bread & rolls category in value and volume terms. However, cereal bars category is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth, during 2020-2025.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of bakery & cereals products in the country. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the UK. Yildiz Holding AS, The Kellogg Company, and Associated British Foods Plc are the top three companies in the UK bakery & cereals sector.

Both the per capita consumption and expenditure of bakery & cereals in the UK were higher than the global level in 2020

The per capita consumption of bread & rolls? was higher in the UK than other bakery & cereal categories in 2020

Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading distribution channel in the UK bakery & cereals sector, with a value share of 43.8% in 2020

Private labels are growing at a higher CAGR than brands in the UK bakery & cereals

The health & wellness market is led by the bread & rolls category in the UK bakery & cereals sector

Flexible packaging accounted for a share of 72.5% in the UK bakery & cereals sector, in 2020

Value and Volume Share of The UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets

Growth Analysis of The UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of The UK Compared to the Global and Western Europe Markets

The UK Bakery & Cereals Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Consumers Are Trading up for Value for Money Products in the Sector

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Baking Ingredients

Market Size Analysis Category: Baking Mixes

Market Size Analysis Category: Bread & Rolls

Market Size Analysis Breakfast Cereals

Market Size Analysis Cereal Bars

Market Size Analysis Cookies (Sweet Biscuits)

Market Size Analysis Dough Products

Market Size Analysis Energy Bars

Market Size Analysis Morning Goods

Market Size Analysis Savory Biscuits

Channel Share Analysis

Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Health & Wellness Analysis by Category

Health & Wellness Analysis by Product Attributes

Health & Wellness Analysis by Consumer Benefits

Cross Category Comparison Products with H&W Claims Vs. Non H&W Claims

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Demographic Analysis

Artisanal Producers

Yildiz Holding AS

The Kellogg Company

Associated British Foods Plc

Warburton`s

Mondelez International Inc

Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A.

PepsiCo

