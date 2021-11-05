AB Amber Grid concluded rental of special vehicles Agreement with UAB Tetas

English Lithuanian

Lithuanian natural gas operator AB Amber Grid informs that on 5 November 2021 concluded rental of special vehicles agreement with a related party UAB Tetas.

The maximum price of the contact (excluding VAT) is EUR 15 235,84, the term of the contract is 4 months.

These vehicles will be used in the process of building a physical barrier with Belarus.

The Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G on 25 October 2021 stated that the rental of special vehicles transaction is in line with market conditions, is fair and reasonable to AB Amber Grid shareholders who are not parties to the transaction.