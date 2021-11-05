Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Apparel Industry - 2021 Thematic Research Report

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Apparel Industry - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global apparel industry in 2020. Though a few markets registered recovery in their economy earlier than others, the pandemic will continue to have a sustained impact on general consumption patterns.
Retailers are adopting new strategies for better digitization of stores and digital channel expansion.
- Amazon
- Nike
- Shein
- Uniqlo
- Primark
- Zara
- C&A
- GAP
- Marks & Spencer
- AllBirds
- Ted Baker
- ASOS
- F&F
- French Connection
- NuOrder
