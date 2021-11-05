Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Apparel Industry - 2021 Thematic Research Report

The "Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Apparel Industry - Thematic Research" report

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global apparel industry in 2020. Though a few markets registered recovery in their economy earlier than others, the pandemic will continue to have a sustained impact on general consumption patterns.

Retailers are adopting new strategies for better digitization of stores and digital channel expansion.

  • The report covers technologies that have been incorporated by retailers across their supply chain with the goal to have a positive value addition not only to the bottom line but also to customers' shopping experience.

  This report identifies the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Players
  • Thematic briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry analysis
  • Value chain
  • Companies
  • Sector scorecard
  • Glossary
  • Further reading

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Nike
  • Shein
  • Uniqlo
  • Primark
  • Zara
  • C&A
  • GAP
  • Marks & Spencer
  • AllBirds
  • Ted Baker
  • ASOS
  • F&F
  • French Connection
  • NuOrder

