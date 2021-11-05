LITGRID AB publishes results for the nine months of 2021

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, publishes results of the Company for the 9 months of 2021.

The main financial results for the nine months of 2021:

Revenue – EUR 172.4 million (9 months of 2020 – EUR 149.1 million);

EBITDA – EUR 41.3 million (9 months of 2020 – EUR 36.5 million);

Net profit – EUR 20.9 million (9 months of 2020 – EUR 18.5 million).

The main non-financial indicators for the nine months of 2021:

Energy transmitted – 7.959 TWh (9 months of 2020 – 7.337 TWh);

Average interruption time, AIT (under the responsibility of transmission system operator) – 0.099 min. (9 months of 2020 – 0.195 min.);

Energy not supplied, ENS (under the responsibility of transmission system operator) – 2.823 MWh (9 months of 2020 – 5.78 MWh).

Attachments:

1. LITGRID AB Interim financial statements for the nine months of 2021.

2. Press release.

