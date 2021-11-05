Emergia Inc. Announces Warrant Extension

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: EMER) Emergia Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Emergia”) announces extension to the expiry date of a total of 13,120,860 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) originally issued as part of a private placement with the first tranche closed on May 13, 2020 and the final tranche closed on July 19, 2021. The Warrants entitle the holders to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $1.25 per common share and the expiry dates were between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2023. Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, expiry of the Warrants will be extended to October 31, 2023. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.



Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Corporation in order to effect the exercise of such Warrants.

“This extension of the Warrants is made in order to allow the alignment of the maturity date of the Warrants with those issued in the course of the private placement currently underway, therefore allowing all the investors who invested in the Corporation’s capital in the last 18 months or so to benefit of the same rights,” said Henri Petit, CEO of Emergia.

Insiders of the Corporation hold an aggregate of 4,813,181 Warrants. The insider Warrants extension is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) by virtue of the exemptions contain in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Corporation issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

ABOUT EMERGIA INC.

EMERGIA operates mainly in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, multi-residential, industrial, and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Corporation’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables EMERGIA to benefit from development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns.

