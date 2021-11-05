Outlook on the 5G Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, and Devices Global Market to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, and Devices by Segment, Region and Country 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the outlook for 5G technology, infrastructure, devices, applications, and services. The report also assesses the technologies, capabilities, and anticipated communications and computing solutions beyond 5G. The report provides analysis for leading 5G and edge computing supported applications and services along with forecasting from 2021 to 2025, and in some cases, through 2030.

Select Report Findings:

Over 50% of all new applications will be designed for 5G optimization by 2027

The combination of 5G and edge computing will lead a revolution in application development

One of the most important markets for 5G will be private wireless enterprise and industrial networks

The leading region for 5GNR based applications will be Asia Pac followed by North America (primarily the United States)

5G will drive the need for many OSS/BSS upgrades on the part of communication service providers to keep pace with OTT service providers

5th generation mobile networks (5G) is a major phase of mobile communications. 5G is poised to deliver higher data transfer rates for mission-critical communication. 5G will allow massive broadband capacities enabling high-speed communication for various industries and applications such as live TV, IoT, robotics, and AI applications.

It is also a new standard that relies upon various supporting technologies including millimeter-wave propagation, IPv6 transmission protocol, and many others including some that are still in the R&D stage with major infrastructure providers. Among other major differences as compared to the fourth generation of cellular, 5G network demands higher data rate in a range of several gigabits per seconds (Gbps) and this can be achieved using steerable antennas with Millimeter Wave (mmWave) technologies.

5G will be based on a transformed Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core Network (CN) for carriers. There were changes with LTE, such as leveraging IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) for Voice over LTE (VoLTE). However, the changes with 5G are considerably larger, and the infrastructure is much more purpose-built with an emphasis on a Services Based Architecture (SBA) approach.

This SBA approach will include tight integration with edge computing networks as identified by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for integration with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). This will be deployed in a manner in which MEC supports 5G to preserve the tremendous throughput and latency improvements that will be gained by using 5G versus LTE.

Many enterprise and industrial solutions will emerge that depend upon 5G that were previously impractical due to limitations of other wireless technologies. For example, WiFi is not reliable enough for certain IoT related applications such as a sensor that wakes up to send a message about critical measurements for industrial equipment.

However, 5G technology (and resulting apps and services) are anticipated to be largely a stepping stone to the 6G technology market. Stated differently, just as 3G did not add substantive value, largely a bridge to 4G/LTE, the research team also sees 5G acting as a catalyst for the 6G market.

The publisher sees a few key reasons including: (1) 5G will have minimal effect in the near-term for the consumer segment, (2) Advanced 5G and edge computing supported private wireless solutions for enterprise and industrial sectors will facilitate innovation in smart buildings, smart factories, and automation in general, and (3) 5G will pave the way for the expansion of immersive technologies (AR, VR, and haptic Internet), but a truly rich user experience will not come until the 6G technology market is fully developed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Wireless Cellular

2.1.1 1G to 3G Wireless

2.1.2 4G Long Term Evolution

2.1.3 5G Wireless

2.2 Beyond 5G Wireless

2.2.1 Why look Beyond 5G (B5G)?

2.2.2 Sixth Generation (6G) Wireless

3. 5G Technology and Solutions

3.1 5G Technology

3.1.1 5G Radio Access Network

3.1.2 5G Core Network

3.1.3 5G and Edge Computing

3.2 5G Solutions

3.2.1 5G Voice Services

3.2.2 5G Fixed Wireless

3.2.3 5G Service Categories

3.2.4 Combined 5G and Edge Computing Solutions

3.2.5 5G and Private Networks for Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

4. 5G Applications and Services

4.1 5G Consumer Applications and Services

4.2 5G Business Applications and Services

4.3 Notable Focal Points for 5G Applications and Services

4.3.1 Mission Critical Communications

4.3.2 Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality

4.3.3 Industrial Automation

4.3.4 Connected and Self-Driving Terrestrial Vehicles

4.3.5 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5. 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2030

5.1 5G Infrastructure Investment 2021 - 2030

5.1.1 5G NR Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.1.2 5G Core Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.1.3 5G Devices 2021 - 2030

5.2 5G by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segment 2021 - 2030

5.3 5G by Network Function (User Plane, Control Plane, Data Layer) 2021 - 2030

5.3.1 5G by Core Market by User Plane Network Functions 2021 - 2030

5.3.2 5GC Control Plane Market by Network Functions 2021 - 2030

5.3.3 5G Data Layer Market by Network Functions 2021 - 2030

5.4 5G by Deployment: Non-Standalone vs. SA 2021 - 2030

5.4.1 5G Deployment by Non-standalone (NSA) Configurations 2021 - 2030

5.4.2 5G Deployment by Standalone Configurations 2021 - 2030

5.5 5G by Device Types 2021 - 2030

5.6 5G Infrastructure by Region 2021 - 2030

5.7 5G Users by Region 2021 - 2030

5.8 5G Implementation by Region 2021 - 2030

5.9 North America 5G 2021 - 2030

5.9.1 North America 5G Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.9.2 North America 5G by Segment 2021 - 2030

5.9.3 North America 5G by Country 2021 - 2030

5.10 Europe 5G 2021 - 2030

5.10.1 Europe 5G Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.10.2 Europe 5G by Segment 2021 - 2030

5.10.1 Europe 5G by Country 2021 - 2030

5.11 Asia Pacific 5G 2021 - 2030

5.11.1 APAC 5G Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.11.2 APAC 5G by Segment 2021 - 2030

5.11.3 APAC 5G by Country 2021 - 2030

5.12 Middle East and Africa 5G 2021 - 2030

5.12.1 MEA 5G Infrastructure 2021 - 2030

5.12.2 MEA 5G Market by Segment 2021 - 2030

5.12.3 MEA 5G by Country 2021 - 2030

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Focus on 5G Solutions for Profitability

6.2 Buildout the 5G Core for Services Differentiation

6.3 Outlook for 5G Services by Category

6.3.1 Enhanced Broadband

6.3.2 Massive Machine-type Communications

6.3.3 Ultra-reliable Low-Latency Communications

6.4 Outlook for 6G Services

7. Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jq3l3n