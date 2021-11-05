Canadian children break an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title with messages of hope for the planet

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, kids across Canada are making their voices heard about climate change in a unique way: by breaking the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the longest chain of paper snowflakes. The initiative was led by Earth Rangers, the kids’ conservation organization.

Since June, children have been answering a national call to write down their feelings about climate change on snowflake cut-outs made from recycled and scrap paper. Kids’ messages ranged from their concerns and fears about the state of the environment to their hopes and bright ideas for the future. The initiative yielded over a thousand snowflakes, far exceeding expectations and ultimately breaking the world record for longest chain of paper snowflakes. The chain was unveiled by organizers today in an inspiring art display at the Toronto Zoo’s polar bear exhibit.

"These snowflakes represent a part of the population that deserve to have their voices heard: our children” says Tovah Barocas, president of Earth Rangers. “While many adults might see the climate crisis as insurmountable, kids know this isn't an option. It is crucial that they feel hopeful that we can face any challenge, even one as big as climate change, if we work together."

The snowflake chain, which extends over 403 metres long — breaking the previous world record of 214 metres — is especially illustrative given the disproportionate impact of climate change on the Arctic. Though the effects of climate change are being felt around the world, the Arctic is warming at triple the global average, threatening the people and wildlife that call the region home.

“This record-breaking initiative reminds us all of the big power of small actions,” says Barocas

The Snowflake Challenge is one of several activities that form Project 2050, a newly launched program by Earth Rangers that mobilizes children across Canada to help meet Canada’s 2050 goal of net-zero emissions. The program provides an easy and fun way for children and their families to contribute to the fight against climate change by adopting sustainable habits – things they can do every day that will have real, collective impact. Through a unique online platform, kids can accept themed challenges and learn sustainable habits that address top GHG offenders — like transportation, electricity, and waste — with big goals that are achievable only by working together.

The launch of Project 2050 also coincides with the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, which will see the international community commit to enhanced climate ambitions.

Project 2050 is funded in part by the Government of Canada, with an investment of $3,326,206. Funding comes from the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund under its Climate Action and Awareness Fund. Support for this project is also provided by The Peter Gilgan Foundation, The Trottier Family Foundation, and Shaw Communications. Project partners include EcoSchools Canada, Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources, Jooay, and CultureLink.

“Our youth are our leaders of today, and they are invaluable in helping us reach our goals for a green economy. By supporting organizations such as Earth Rangers, we are helping to build young, engaged communities who will drive climate ambition and spark action now and into the future,” says Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge.

For more information on the Snowflake Challenge or to get involved with Project 2050, visit project2050.ca.

Snowflake Challenge photos, videos, and b-roll materials are downloadable here.

About Earth Rangers

Earth Rangers is the kids’ conservation organization, committed to instilling environmental knowledge, positivity, and the confidence to take action in every child in Canada.