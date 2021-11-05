Schneider named FreightTech 100 company

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, is honored to announce the company has been named a FreightWaves 2022 FreightTech 100 company. The award honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry.

A group of industry CEOs will select 25 companies on the 100 list for the FreightTech 25, which is announced at the FreightWaves F3 Future of Freight Virtual Experience, November 9-11.

Schneider sets the pace in the transportation and logistics industry related to game-changing innovation. Whether deploying cutting-edge AI and data science capabilities, providing rich experiences for shippers and carriers through Schneider FreightPower®, or making industry-shaping investments and relationships with Mastery Logistics and TuSimple, Schneider is always delivering, always ahead.

“Our blend of scale, agility and experience means the company can take on new challenges alongside our customers and stakeholders, so they don’t go at it alone,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Shaleen Devgun. “We help them win while removing the roadblocks that stand between them and better outcomes.”

The company’s commitment to innovation is matched only by its dedication to reducing greenhouse emissions and improving energy efficiency. Schneider recently announced the 2022 deployment of battery-electric Freightliner eCascadias, making the company one of the largest battery-electric fleets in North America. The trucks will significantly reduce Schneider’s carbon footprint and move the company toward the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 7.5 percent per mile by 2025, and a reduction of 60 percent per mile by 2035.

Schneider is pleased to be back on the FreightTech list. The company also highlighted on the 2020 FreightTech 25, 2020 FreightTech 100 and 2019 FreightTech 100 lists.

