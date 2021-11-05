Frontier Nursing University to Host NP Week Virtual Event focused on health equity and substance use disorders

Versailles, KY, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Nurse Practitioner Week is Nov. 7-13, and Frontier Nursing University (FNU) is celebrating by hosting a virtual event, Empower 2021: Creating a Culture of Caring.

“We are excited to offer educational and engaging sessions to celebrate nurse practitioners and their contributions during National Nurse Practitioner Week,” said Dr. Susan Stone, FNU President. “The more than 325,000 licensed NPs nationwide go the extra mile every day to provide quality, equitable patient care.”

FNU’s virtual event offers seven free sessions presented by FNU faculty and alumni on the latest practices and topics influencing nurse practitioner care and includes a continuing education (CE) opportunity:

Assessment and Screening for Substance Use Disorders in the Primary Care Setting

Monday, November 8 at 6 - 7 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU faculty members Dr. Beki Asti and Dr. Nancy Pesta Walsh.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Abuse report found that 1 in 12 American adults have a substance use disorder. In order to address the epidemic of substance abuse disorders, primary care nurse practitioners must universally assess, screen, and diagnose all clients. Participants in this session will explore evidence-based substance abuse assessment, screening, and diagnostic tools.

Free CE Session – Novel Treatment Approaches to Substance Abuse

Tuesday, November 9 at 6 - 7 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU Clinical Director Dr. April Dobroth.

The incidence of substance abuse in the United States has reached epidemic levels. To address this epidemic, advanced nurse practitioners must possess pharmacological competency in the treatment of common substance abuse disorders. Pharmacological treatments for common substance use disorders will be discussed during this session and participants will be eligible for pharmacologic CE credits.

FNP Program Q&A – Creating a Culture of Community

Wednesday, November 10 at 5 - 6 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU faculty members Dr. Kathryn Arterberry and Dr. Lisa Chappell.

Calling all future family nurse practitioners! This session is designed for registered nurses considering the path to becoming a family nurse practitioner. Find out about FNU’s distance education program and get the inside scoop from current students about their experience. Hear about the joys and challenges of life as a nurse practitioner caring for families.

Creating a Culture of Impact: Stories of Community Quality Improvement – Alumni and Faculty Panel

Wednesday, November 10 at 6 pm - 7 pm EDT

Moderated by Dr. Kristin Gianelis.

Join Frontier for an impactful panel presentation hosted in collaboration with FNU’s IHI Open School Chapter. Hear stories of FNU's mission in action through visual storytelling as nurse practitioner alumni and faculty share their community projects and initiatives for serving diverse, rural and underserved populations. Participants will be inspired by these real-life examples of quality improvement and community impact and leave with ideas to take back to their own community.

PMHNP Program Q&A – Creating a Culture of Community

Thursday, November 11 at 5 - 6 p.m. EDT

Presented by FNU Clinical Director Dr. April Dobroth.

Calling all future psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners! This session is for registered nurses considering the path to providing mental health care as a PMHNP. Find out about FNU’s distance education program and get the inside scoop from current students about their experience. Hear about the joys and challenges of life as a nurse practitioner.

Creating a Culture of Community Engagement from a Distance – The Frontier Student Experience

Thursday, November 11 at 6 - 7 p.m. EDT

Moderated by Dr. Tia Andrighetti.

Frontier Nursing University is committed to students’ active engagement in their coursework with faculty and peers. FNU uses a variety of techniques throughout the curriculum to allow students to do this. Learn about the simulations, role plays, immersive discussions, games, grand rounds and other techniques Frontier currently employs.

Advanced Practice Nurses: Adopting a Health Equity Lens

Friday, November 12 at 12 - 1 p.m. EDT

Presented by Dr. Alexander-Delpech, PMHNP.

Advanced practice nurses are positioned to play a major role in addressing health disparities and shaping the future of healthcare to ensure health equity. Join FNU for an inspiring session focused on adopting a health equity lens, and walk away with some key actions to take in your own practice or work environment.

The theme of this year’s virtual event, Empower 2021: Creating a Culture of Caring, acknowledges Frontier Nursing University’s culture of caring which is built on five main elements: professionalism, inclusivity, respect, positive communication and mutual support. Students, alumni, faculty, staff, donors and others in the FNU community embrace this culture to fulfill their full potential, both individually and collectively, exemplifying the caring behaviors they hope to bring to the broader healthcare system.



Frontier Nursing University has more than 80 years of experience in delivering graduate nursing and midwifery programs. This is the sixth consecutive year FNU has hosted a virtual event in support of National Nurse Practitioner Week.



Those interested in participating in Empower 2021: Creating a Culture of Caring, sponsored by Southern Cross Insurance Solutions, are asked to register at Frontier.edu/NPWeek.

###

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. In 2021, Frontier was named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

Attachment