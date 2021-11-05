Global Xylitol Market Report 2021: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2027

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xylitol Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global xylitol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2027.
This report on global xylitol market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global xylitol market by segmenting the market based on form, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the xylitol market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Sugar-Based Alcohol Food Products
- Increasing Spending on Gum and Confectionary Products
- Growing Demand from Dental Care Industry
Market Challenges
- Availability of Substitutes
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Form
- Solid
- Liquid
Market by Application
- Chewing Gum
- Confectionery
- Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- DuPont
- Roquette
- Cargill
- Ingredion
- Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech
- Thomson Biotech (Xiamen)
- Zuchem Inc.
- Novagreen.
