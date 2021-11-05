Global Xylitol Market Report 2021: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2027

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Xylitol Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xylitol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2027.

This report on global xylitol market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global xylitol market by segmenting the market based on form, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the xylitol market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Sugar-Based Alcohol Food Products

Increasing Spending on Gum and Confectionary Products

Growing Demand from Dental Care Industry

Market Challenges

Availability of Substitutes

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Form

Solid

Liquid

Market by Application

Chewing Gum

Confectionery

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

DuPont

Roquette

Cargill

Ingredion

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech

Thomson Biotech (Xiamen)

Zuchem Inc.

Novagreen.

Wirecard AG

