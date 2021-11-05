SAITECH to Attend Huobi Summit 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH"), a Eurasia-based energy saving bitcoin mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients, today announced that it will participate in the Huobi Summit 2021 titled Blockchain and Beyond, on November 8, 2021, hosted by Huobi Group and FX168 Finance Group.



Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAITECH, will be presenting at the virtual conference. The presentation is scheduled for 14:30-17:30 Singapore Time (1:30-4:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on November 8, and will be webcast live and accessible for replay on the website at https://www.2021digitalsummit.com/service/summit/2021digital/live?lang=en.

For more details on the Huobi Summit 2021 virtual conference, please visit:

https://www.2021digitalsummit.com/

About SAITECH

SAITECH is a Eurasia-based energy saving digital asset mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients. SAITECH uses a proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for digital asset mining machines that enables utilization of waste heat to provide recycled energy heating for potential customers while achieving lower mining operating costs. SAITECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital assets mining operation company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining industry.

For more information on SAITECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

About FX168 Finance Group

FX168 Finance Group is a well-known supplier providing the composite services including 24H professional and real-time financial news/data, investment education and training, financial events and brand promotion operating bases on Greater China, North America and Europe.

