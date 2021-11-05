Europe CBD Skincare Market Report 2021 - Players like Khiron Life Sciences Corp in Spain Introducing New Products in the Market

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe CBD Skincare Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe CBD skin care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during 2021-2027.

This report on Europe CBD skin care market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the Europe CBD skin care market by segmenting the market based on source, type, distribution channel, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Europe CBD skin care market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rising awareness Regarding Healing Nature

Investment in R&D Coupled with Demand of Skin Care Products in French Market

Players like Khiron Life Sciences Corp in Spain introducing New Products in the Market

Market Challenges

Can Cause Skin Elongation, Tingling and Stripping

Complexity with Rules and Regulations Set by Government

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Source

Hemp

Marijuana

Market by Type

Oil

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Market by Country

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

Others

Company Profiles

Isodiol International Inc.

Kiehl's LLC

Medical Marijuana Inc

Elixinol Global Limited

Cannuka LLC

Cronos Group Inc

Fab CBD

Joy Organics

Kapu Maku LLC (Populum)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp

Kiehl's LLC (Acquired by L'oreal)

Vertlybalm

The CBD Skincare Company

Endoca BV

