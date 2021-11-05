Europe CBD Skincare Market Report 2021 - Players like Khiron Life Sciences Corp in Spain Introducing New Products in the Market

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe CBD Skincare Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe CBD skin care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during 2021-2027.
This report on Europe CBD skin care market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the Europe CBD skin care market by segmenting the market based on source, type, distribution channel, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Europe CBD skin care market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rising awareness Regarding Healing Nature
- Investment in R&D Coupled with Demand of Skin Care Products in French Market
- Players like Khiron Life Sciences Corp in Spain introducing New Products in the Market
Market Challenges
- Can Cause Skin Elongation, Tingling and Stripping
- Complexity with Rules and Regulations Set by Government
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Source
- Hemp
- Marijuana
Market by Type
- Oil
- Creams & Moisturizers
- Masks & Serums
- Cleansers
- Others
Market by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Market by Country
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Others
Company Profiles
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Kiehl's LLC
- Elixinol Global Limited
- Cannuka LLC
- Cronos Group Inc
- Fab CBD
- Joy Organics
- Kapu Maku LLC (Populum)
- Khiron Life Sciences Corp
- Vertlybalm
- The CBD Skincare Company
- Endoca BV
