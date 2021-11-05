SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Level One Bancorp, Inc. Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (NASDAQ GS: LEVL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Level One’s agreement to be acquired by First Merchants Corp. (“First Merchants”) (NASDAQ GS: FRME). Under the terms of the agreement, Level One shareholders will receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock they own.



