AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for nine months of 2021

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for 9 months of 2021 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for 9 months of 2021 – EUR 44.5 million (9 months of 2020 – EUR 38.2 million);

• Profit before tax for 9 months of 2021 – EUR 13.3 million (9 months of 2020 – EUR 10.9 million);

• Net profit for 9 months of 2021– EUR 15.0 million (9 months of 2020 – EUR 13.5 million).

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for 9 months of 2021 amounted to EUR 22.7 million, an increase of 16.5% in comparison with 9 months of 2020 (EUR 19.5 million).

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 30 September 2021;

2. Confirmation of responsible persons;

3. Press release.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Milda Januskeviciene

Communications project manager

tel. +370 659 53661

e-mail: m.januskeviciene@ambergrid.lt

