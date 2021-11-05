North America $34.9 Billion Dog Food Markets to 2026: Snowballing Dog Population, Growing Pet Humanization & Increasing Demand of Therapeutic Pet Food

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Dog Food Market- Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America, is the market leader in the dog food market with a projected sale of $34.9 billion in 2025, accounting for 47% of the global dog food market share.

The dog food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026. In the U.S., dog food accounts for 66% of the pet food sales and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in value terms. Dog food sales in Canada is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in value terms during 2021-2026.

The stagnation of dog population growth in the U.S. and Canada will be offset by increased expenditure on pets due to the humanization and premiumization trend. In Mexico, dog food sales are growing at a steady pace as they continue to recover from a 16% VAT imposition in 2014.

Modern retailers such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, increasing their selling space, and increasing the number of dogs in the country are driving factors for dog food sales in Mexico.



Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2017 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply & demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions



2. Summary



3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Snowballing Dogs population

3.1.2 Growing Trend of Pet Humanization

3.1.3 Increasing demand of Therapeutic pet food

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Growing connotation between pet food and obesity

3.2.2 Nutritional Sustainability

3.2.3 Supply Chain Challenge in developing countries

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Organic and natural pet food

3.3.2 Innovative Packaging

3.3.3 Growth in Internet Retailing

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Trends in the Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations



4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Product Type

4.1.1 Dry Dog Food

4.1.2 Wet Dog Food

4.1.3 Veterinary Diets

4.1.4 Treats & Snacks

4.1.5 Raw Food

4.1.6 Organic

4.2 Market Share, Pricing

4.2.1 Economic

4.2.2 Premium

4.2.3 Super-premium

4.3 Market Share, Ingredients

4.4.1 Animal Derivatives

4.4.2 Fish Derivatives

4.4.3 Dairy products and eggs

4.4.4 Fruits & Vegetables

4.4.5 Cereals & Cereal by-products

4.4.6 Fats & Oils

4.4.7 Additives

4.4.8 Others

4.4 Market Share, Additives

4.4.1 Vitamins

4.4.2 Minerals

4.4.3 Amino Acids

4.4.4 Antioxidants

4.4.5 Antimicrobials

4.4.6 Colorants

4.4.7 Emulsifiers & Stabilisers

4.4.8 Flavors

4.4.9 Others

4.5 Market Share, Distribution Channel

4.5.1 Pet Shops

4.5.2 Mass Markets

4.5.3 Internet Retailing

4.5.4 Veterinanry Clinics

4.5.5 Others



5. Country Market Share

5.1 North America

5.1.1 U.S.

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.1.4 Others



6. Competitive Analysis

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

6.3 Investment and Development Prospects

6.3.1 Investment in past five years

6.3.2 Investment Opportunities

6.5 Price Trend Analysis



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Mars Inc.

7.2 Nestle SA

7.3 Hills's Pet Nutrition

7.4 Uni-Charm Corp

7.5 Nutriara Alimentos Ltda

7.6 Invivo NSA

7.7 Agrolimen SA

7.8 Mogiana Alimentos SA

7.9 Heristo AG

7.10 Deuerer

7.11 Wellpet

7.12 J.M. Sucker

7.13 Diamond Pet Foods

7.14 Blue Buffalo

7.15 Merrick Pet Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3snq5p