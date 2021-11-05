Kraft Kennedy Awarded NetDocuments Implementation Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraft Kennedy, a consulting firm focused on solving critical business problems for law firms, legal departments, corporations, financial services firms and nonprofits, has been named the NetDocuments Implementation Partner of the Year, in recognition of excellence in NetDocuments system implementations.



NetDocuments announced the winners of its Inspire 2021 Partner Awards at the company’s Inspire 2021 Global Conference on November 4, 2021. The second annual Partner Awards recognized leading companies spanning the ISV network, implementation providers, partner companies in the Asia Pacific region, EMEA and Latin America, as well as partners across all NetDocuments business segments.

The Implementation Partner of the Year award is given to the partner that works closely with NetDocuments professional services team and customers, receives highest satisfaction ratings from implementation surveys and maintains the latest implementation certifications. Kraft Kennedy implementation services help firms proactively manage the design, migration, rollout and ongoing support for NetDocuments. Kraft Kennedy’s winning approach rests on the team’s NetDocuments product expertise, a strategic planning approach and extensive client education and support.

“We are particularly honored to receive this Partner of the Year Award, as it underscores our commitment to excellence in leveraging our best talents and resources in partnership with clients, ancillary partners and NetDocuments,” says Deborah Jillson, chief revenue officer at Kraft Kennedy. “We bring our A-game every day, and having strong partnerships affords our clients tremendous success and immersed customer adoption.”



Bobby Tindel, senior vice president of customer success at NetDocuments, congratulated Kraft Kennedy, saying “I have known Kraft Kennedy for more than 25 years and they have always been a strong proponent of content management, with a deep knowledge of its importance in business and law. They represent significant thought leadership in this arena and fully comprehend the journey that is required for a successful implementation of the NetDocuments platform. Their professional and dedicated problem solvers allow me full confidence around the services provided to our many customers. We are very excited to have them as our Implementation Partner of the Year, 2021.”

Inspire 2021 is a virtual global conference designed for NetDocuments customers and partners. Tailored product and educational sessions, customer and partner case studies and innovation and subject matter expertise are on display to showcase intentional innovation you can depend on inspired by legal teams around the world.

The 2021 Inspire Award Winners, including all Partners of the Year, can be found online at www.netdocuments.com/inspire.

About Kraft Kennedy

Kraft Kennedy is a leading multidisciplinary consulting firm focused on solving business critical content and information management problems for law firms, law departments, corporations, financial services firms and nonprofits. An award-winning NetDocuments partner, Kraft Kennedy delivers leading solutions to help organizations achieve greater levels of security, compliance and productivity. Founded in 1988, today Kraft Kennedy has five offices nationwide and has worked with organizations all over the world. Learn more at KraftKennedy.com.

About NetDocuments

Founded in 1999, with more than 3,400+ enterprise customers worldwide, NetDocuments is the legal industry’s most trusted cloud-based content services and productivity platform. Complete with state-of-the-art built-in security, compliance, and governance solutions, NetDocuments offers document management , email management and collaboration technology complete with disaster recovery, enterprise search, and matter centricity features. Learn more about NetDocuments .

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing, for Kraft Kennedy

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753