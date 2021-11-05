Farm Bureau Bank Hires Gary Armstrong as Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Focuses on Expanding Commercial Banking

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Bureau Bank is announcing the addition of Gary Armstrong as the Chief Commercial Banking Officer. In this role, Armstrong will focus on enhancing and expanding the Bank's Commercial Banking platform.

"We are very pleased to have Gary join our team," stated Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank's President and CEO. "With his extensive experience and knowledge of building Commercial Banking platforms, we can continue to develop and improve our commercial products and services to better serve Farm Bureaus and the businesses of Farm Bureau members throughout the nation."

Armstrong has more than 30 years of commercial banking experience but has most recently focused on solutions-based consulting offering finance, operational, marketing, and strategic work for businesses, community banks and real estate developers.

"Initially, in providing commercial banking consulting to Farm Bureau Bank, I quickly learned that the Bank is a strong institution, and it became very apparent that there is a significant opportunity to grow and advance the business through a strong focus on building the commercial banking capacities," Armstrong said. "The Farm Bureau community and Farm Bureau Bank are unique and well-known for serving their members at a very high level. I am excited to build on that great reputation putting together a strong commercial team and adding the needed financial products and services to fully serve the substantial Farm Bureau network at the level to which they have become accustomed."

Gary Armstrong, Chief Commercial Banking Officer

With over 30 years in the financial industry, Armstrong spent much of that time successfully establishing and renovating Commercial Banking divisions for community banks resulting in strong portfolio and revenue growth. A superior client experience along with exceptionally strong credit portfolio profiles have been hallmarks of Armstrong's leadership.

He holds vast experience in executive management, commercial banking management, credit administration, new business production, relationship management, and commercial deposit product development and management.

About Farm Bureau Bank

Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions for Farm Bureaus and their members across the nation. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.

For more information regarding Gary Armstrong as Chief Commercial Banking Officer for Farm Bureau Bank, please contact Sophia Agold, sagold@farmbureaubank.com . To learn more about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.

Press Contact:

Sophia Agold

210.637.4800 ext.1298

sagold@farmbureaubank.com

Related Images











Image 1: Gary Armstrong









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment