Gerber & Holder Ranks Tier 1 in 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms"

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4, 2021, the law firm of Gerber & Holder Workers’ Compensation Attorneys was named in the 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms," created by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers. The firm was recognized as a Tier 1 law firm for workers’ compensation claimants in the Atlanta metro region.



“We are honored to be recognized by the nation’s oldest and most-respected peer-reviewed lawyer ranking service,” said Tom Holder , co-founder of the firm who was also individually recognized for his professional excellence in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. “It’s encouraging to see that our commitment to serving injured workers is recognized by our clients and colleagues.”

For 40 years, recognition by Best Lawyers has been based entirely on peer review. For the 12th consecutive year, U.S. News and Best Lawyers teamed up to rank attorneys by 135 different practice area categories. The Workers’ Compensation Law - Claimants category encompasses all law firms that exclusively represent injured workers. There is a separate category for workers’ compensation defense lawyers who represent employers and insurers.

During the selection process, lawyers and clients are asked to rate law firms based on their expertise, responsiveness, cost-effectiveness, civility, integrity and whether they would recommend the firm to another client. The results of this survey help generate a score, which is compared against other firms in the same metropolitan area and practice area to determine the top firms.

To further differentiate candidates, Best Lawyers sorts law firms in a tiered system by region. Tier 1 law firms have a score within a certain percentage of the highest-ranked firm.

This is the second year that Gerber & Holder Law has been recognized in the category of Workers’ Compensation Law - Claimants.

With over 50 years of combined experience in work injury cases, experienced Atlanta workers’ compensation attorneys Benjamin Gerber and Thomas Holder provide exceptional representation to injured workers suffering from back and neck injuries , catastrophic injuries , head and brain injuries and other common workplace accidents. You can contact the firm at one of three office locations in Atlanta, Athens and Columbus, Georgia.

