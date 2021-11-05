I-MED Pharma Set to Launch Its Innovative Dry Eye Product Portfolio in the U.S.A.

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-MED Pharma USA is bringing the world’s most innovative dry eye product portfolio to the U.S. market. Their uniquely formulated line of ocular surface disorder products gives dry eye patients the long-lasting relief they have been searching for. I-MED Pharma USA will sell directly to eye care professionals throughout the United States, offering a broad range product portfolio which includes I-DROP® artificial tears, I-LID ’N LASH® ocular hygiene cleansers, I-DEFENCE® night-time dry eye ointment, I-VU® OMEGA-3 nutritional supplements, I-RELIEF™ therapeutic mask, and the E>Eye IRPL® device specifically designed to treat evaporative dry eye due to meibomian gland dysfunction.



The latest innovation comes in the form of I-DROP® MGD, a premium, preservative-free, viscoadaptive eye drop containing a lipid designed to enhance and stabilize all three layers of the tear film. It is the most advanced eye drop on the market for hydrating and lubricating the cornea. Its unique formulation contains superior osmoprotectants and bioprotectants which help to relieve symptoms in patients suffering from chronic evaporative dry eye disease. I-DROP® MGD is available in a multi-dose bottle with a sophisticated one-way valve and air-return system that delivers one sterile-dosed drop at a time.

Philipp Binder, President and Chief Operations Officer of I-MED Pharma, stated, “We look forward to partnering with eye care professionals in the US to offer our highly effective products to their patients suffering from dry eye disease. Our unique and innovative products are formulated and perfected through years of research and development and can truly be a game-changer for dry eye sufferers. Our mission is to bring complete relief to dry eye and ocular surface disease patients worldwide and this expansion into the United States brings us one step closer to achieving that.”

About I-MED Pharma USA

I-MED Pharma USA is a subsidiary of I-MED Pharma Inc., a privately held Canadian company, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. As a research-based firm with the vision to be the most important dry eye and ocular surface disease company in the world, I-MED Pharma provides innovative OSD solutions to the global optometry and ophthalmology community. Through the years, I-MED Pharma has continuously invested heavily in R&D and has created unique and effective products for the management of dry eye disease. A pioneer in the field of artificial tears and ocular hygiene cleansers, I-MED Pharma’s signature product lines include I-DROP® and I-LID ’N LASH®, which are sold around the world.

I-MED Pharma offers a complete range of ocular surface disorder products, including diagnostic tools, artificial tears , dry eye ointment , ocular hygiene cleansers , punctum plugs , nutritional supplements , therapeutic accessories , as well as the E>Eye IRPL®, a long-lasting solution designed specifically for the treatment of dry eyes due to Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

For more information, please email media@imedpharma.com or visit us.imedpharma.com.