AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2021/2022

English Estonian





Consolidated financial results of AS PRFoods will be published during 05.11.2021 - 31.12.2022 on the following dates after the closing market:

November 15, 2021 Audited annual report for 2020/2021 November 26, 2021 Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2021/2022 January 10, 2022 Turnover of 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2021/2022 February 14, 2022 Unaudited interim report for 6 months of 2021/2022 April 11, 2022 Turnover of 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2021/2022 May 16, 2022 Unaudited interim report for 9 months of 2021/2022 July 11, 2022 Turnover of 4th quarter and 12 months of 2021/2022 August 15, 2022 Unaudited interim report for 12 months of 2021/2022 October 10, 2022 Turnover of 1st quarter i.e. 3 months of 2022/2023 October 31, 2022 Audited annual report for 2021/2022 November 21, 2022 Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2022/2023