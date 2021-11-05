Sharethrough Inc. Announces Postponement of Initial Public Offering Process

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharethrough Inc. (“Sharethrough” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent omnichannel and omniformat ad exchanges in the world, announced today its decision to postpone its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



“We made this decision based on adverse and challenging current market conditions, especially for technology companies, despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market,” said JF Cote, Sharethrough’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “While we monitor the market for more stable and favorable IPO conditions, we will continue to build trustworthy relationships with our clients and partners, develop and scale our platforms and technologies, and grow the Sharethrough team to accomplish our goals”.

When speaking about the future of the company, Louis-Charles Genest, Chief Financial Officer said: “Sharethrough is a hyper-growth company, generating free cash flow and positive EBITDA. We are in a solid financial position and we will continue to manage our organization successfully to fulfill our vision with our strong profitable platform”.

Sharethrough is a leading dynamic advertising technology company on a mission to bring human-centric technology to real-time programmatic advertising. As one of the largest independent omnichannel and omniformat ad exchanges in the world, Sharethrough is focused on achieving the best balance of scale and directness. Its state-of-the-art technology maximizes performance and return on ad spend for advertisers while driving superior monetization for publishers.

Sharethrough is headquartered in Montreal with broad coverage across Canada and the United States. For more information, visit sharethrough.com.

