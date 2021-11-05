Armanino’s 13th Annual Great Give Event Bridges In-Person and Virtual Volunteerism for Maximum Community Impact

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced its 13th annual Great Give day of service, returning to in-person volunteering in the community. The Great Give is Armanino’s yearly community service event, an initiative of the Armanino Foundation. Since the Great Give began in 2009, Armanino has closed its offices the day of the event so employees can partner with nonprofits, dedicating volunteer hours to a variety of philanthropic projects that serve communities where they live and work.



“Every year, the Great Give is one of the major ways we demonstrate how we walk the walk and use our business for good to help others,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “After a year where we weren’t able to get out there and connect with our community partners and each other in person, this year’s Great Give felt even more impactful. It’s wonderful to celebrate this day of service in person, seeing our firm’s values come to life. Armanino has a long history of caring for others, and it’s exciting to see the Great Give return to its original format and retain virtual volunteering to spread this spirit throughout the country as we’ve grown.”

This year, the Great Give took place on Thursday, October 28, and included a much-anticipated and welcomed return to in-person volunteer activities throughout the country after a fully virtual Great Give event in 2020. Armanino also continued to offer virtual volunteer opportunities for employees to connect with organizations in need of assistance. This unique combination of a hybrid volunteer experience ensured Armanino employees and the Armanino Foundation made the greatest impact possible on this annual day of giving. Armanino set aside 12,000 hours for employees to provide community service across the nation.

“The Great Give is an expression of our ongoing commitment to our mission and to partnering with our communities as a B Corporation®,” said Mary Tressel, Executive Director of the Armanino Foundation. “We’re excited to return to volunteering safely in person in many of our communities, while also retaining virtual volunteer options that allow us to reach more organizations and people. This year’s event is special to us, both for the return to in-person volunteering our people value, and also for the fact that it coincides with the Armanino Foundation’s five-year anniversary. As we look back on the last five years, we’ve been privileged to help make a positive impact on so many, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of service through this cherished event.”

Along with the Dollars for Doers and Volunteer Vacation programs, the Great Give helps the Armanino Foundation support nonprofit organizations nationwide and across the globe. Since its founding, the Armanino Foundation has also donated more than $1,082,443 to a variety of charities in the firm’s communities and beyond.

This year’s Great Give activities benefited organizations including:

Austin : Austin Humane Society, Austin Parks Foundation, BookSpring, Helping Hand Home, Austin Pets Alive

: Austin Humane Society, Austin Parks Foundation, BookSpring, Helping Hand Home, Austin Pets Alive Bellevue : Youth Eastside Services

: Youth Eastside Services Boise : City Parks and Recreation

: City Parks and Recreation Chicago/Naperville : Greater Chicago Food Repository, Naperville VFW, Operation Santa’s Workshop

: Greater Chicago Food Repository, Naperville VFW, Operation Santa’s Workshop Dallas : CitySquare, Equest, Jewish Community Center of Dallas, Momentous Institute/Momentous School, Vogel Alcove

: CitySquare, Equest, Jewish Community Center of Dallas, Momentous Institute/Momentous School, Vogel Alcove Denver : Young Americans Center for Financial Education

: Young Americans Center for Financial Education New York City : Vineyard Theatre

: Vineyard Theatre Northern California : Abode Services, California Crosspoint Academy, Cityteam, East Bay SCPA, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco, Junior Achievement, Larkin Street Youth Services, Martha’s Kitchen, Oakland Museum of California, San Damiano Retreat, Shelter Inc., Sunflower Hill, YMCA Camp Loma Mar/YMCA of the East Bay

: Abode Services, California Crosspoint Academy, Cityteam, East Bay SCPA, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco, Junior Achievement, Larkin Street Youth Services, Martha’s Kitchen, Oakland Museum of California, San Damiano Retreat, Shelter Inc., Sunflower Hill, YMCA Camp Loma Mar/YMCA of the East Bay Southern California : Child Development Institute, Exceptional Children’s Foundation, TreePeople, Orange County United Way

: Child Development Institute, Exceptional Children’s Foundation, TreePeople, Orange County United Way St. Louis : Gateway Region YMCA, MindsEye Radio, Ronald McDonald House, United Way of Greater St. Louis

: Gateway Region YMCA, MindsEye Radio, Ronald McDonald House, United Way of Greater St. Louis Virtual: Meals on Wheels; Career Village; Donate Life, Be the Match; Golden State Opportunity; Junior Achievement; MindsEye Radio; Momentum for Health; Operation Gratitude; Sepsis Alliance; Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired





To learn more about the Armanino Foundation, visit: https://armaninofoundation.org/

