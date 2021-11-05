FenixOro Gold Corp Announces Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX; OTCQB: FDVXF; Frankfurt: 8FD) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of ("Units") at a price of $0.31 per Unit for anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.34 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to expand its Phase 2 drilling campaign and increase the number of drill rigs on the project with a two-fold objective of rapidly advancing towards a maiden resource calculation and continuing to identify and drill out new discovery targets, particularly on the highly prospective southeastern block.



Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard closing conditions, as well as the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed on or about November 15, 2021.

FenixOro CEO John Carlesso commented: “Following the significant discovery from our successful Phase 1 drilling program, (see press releases March 19, 2021 and September 28, 2021), our Exploration team is eager to increase the pace of development at Abriaqui. Drilling to date has intercepted “Buritica style” mineralization, known for high grade gold in vein structures and wider zones of lower grade mineralization, in multiple locations across the northern block of the project, and we continue to discover new vein structures in close proximity to existing known veins. Our modelling exercise is expected to expand to include many of these newly discovered structures over the course of the current Phase 2 drilling program.”

About FenixOro Gold Corp.

FenixOro Gold Corp is a Canadian company focused on acquiring and exploring gold projects with world class exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Colombia. FenixOro's flagship property, the Abriaqui project, is the closest project to Continental Gold's Buritica project. It is located 15 km to the west in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt, a geological trend which has seen multiple large gold discoveries in the past 10 years including Buritica and Anglo Gold's Nuevo Chaquiro and La Colosa. As documented in "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Abriaqui project Antioquia State, Colombia" (December 5, 2019), the geological characteristics of Abriaqui and Buritica are similar. Since the preparation of this report a Phase 1 drilling program has been completed at Abriaqui resulting in a significant discovery of a high grade, “Buritica style” gold deposit. A Phase 2 drilling program has recently commenced.

FenixOro's VP of Exploration, Stuart Moller, led the discovery team at Buritica for Continental Gold in 2007-2011. At the time of its latest public report, the Buritica Mine contains measured plus indicated resources of 5.32 million ounces of gold (16.02 Mt grading 10.32 g/t) plus a 6.02 million ounce inferred resource (21.87 Mt grading 8.56 g/t) for a total of 11.34 million ounces of gold resources Buritica began formal production in November 2020 and has expected annual average production of 250,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately US$600 per ounce. Resources, cost and production data are taken from Continental Gold's "NI 43-101 Buritica Mineral Resource 2019-01, Antioquia, Colombia, 18 March, 2019"). Continental Gold was recently the subject of a takeover by Zijin Mining in an all-cash transaction valued at C$1.4 billion.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of FenixOro's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to information concerning the closing of the Private Placement, and Abriaqui. Although FenixOro believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that Abriaqui will produce viable quantities of minerals, that the Company will pursue Abriaqui or that any mineral deposits will be found, or that the Private Placement will close. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and FenixOro does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FenixOro Gold Corp

John Carlesso, CEO

Email: info@FenixOro.com

Website: www.FenixOro.com

Telephone: 1-833-ORO-GOLD