5 November 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 5 November 2021, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 420 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").  

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Justin Paul Ward
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non Executive Director
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Shares under Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

 

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
94.09 pence420
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

420 ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£395.17
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 

 		5 November 2021
f)

 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange

Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 23,974 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31