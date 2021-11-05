Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings

HAZARD, Ky. and FRANKFORT, Ky. and DANVILLE, Ky. and LANCASTER, Ky., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Nasdaq: KFFB), the holding company (the “Company”) for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced net earnings of $568,000 or $0.07 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net earnings of $285,000 or $0.04 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $283,000 or 99.3%.



The increase in net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was primarily attributable to higher net interest income, higher non-interest income, lower non-interest expense, and lower provision for loan loss, which were partially offset by higher income tax. Net interest income increased $115,000 or 4.8% to $2.5 million for the recently-ended quarter primarily due to decreased interest expense, which decreased $170,000 or 26.6% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and totaled $469,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, non-interest income increased $100,000 or 78.1% to $228,000 due primarily to an increase in net gains on sales of loans. The Company has seen significant loan refinance activity since the emergency interest rate cut implemented by the FOMC in March of 2020. The Company’s long-term fixed rate loans, which some borrowers are preferring at this time, are usually sold to the FHLB of Cincinnati after they are originated, which produces the gain. Compared to the prior year period, non-interest expense decreased $102,000 or 4.9% and totaled $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to decreased franchise and other taxes as well as decreased FDIC insurance premiums. A change to the tax system in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to which the Company and its Banks are subject is producing a positive impact at the present time. The income tax change primarily involves moving from a franchise tax for the Banks to an income tax system. The franchise tax incurred previously by the Banks was included in non-interest expense. The Company had no provision for loan losses in the quarter just ended compared to a provision of $84,000 in the prior year quarterly period.

At September 30, 2021, assets totaled $336.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million or 0.3%, from $338.1 million at June 30, 2021. This decrease was attributed primarily to a decrease in loans, net, and loans available-for-sale, which in the aggregate decreased $5.1 million or 1.7% and totaled $294.0 million and $90,000, respectively at September 30, 2021. Somewhat offsetting the decrease in loans, net, and loans available-for-sale, was an increase of $4.3 million or 19.8% in cash and cash equivalents, which totaled $25.9 million at September 30, 2021. Total liabilities decreased $1.4 million or 0.5% to $284.4 million at September 30, 2021, as advances decreased $6.5 million or 11.5% to $50.4 million and deposits increased $4.6 million or 2.0% to $231.5 million at September 30, 2021.

At September 30, 2021, the Company reported its book value per share as $6.39. Shareholders’ equity increased $253,000 to $52.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021. The change in shareholders’ equity was primarily associated with net profits for the period, less dividends paid on common stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the parent company of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, which operates one banking office in Hazard, Kentucky, and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, which operates three banking offices in Frankfort, Kentucky, two banking offices in Danville, Kentucky and one banking office in Lancaster, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol KFFB. At September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately 8,217,377 shares outstanding of which approximately 57.5% was held by First Federal MHC.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 25,932 $ 21,648 Time deposits in other financial institutions -- 247 Investment Securities 467 495 Loans available-for sale 90 1,307 Loans, net 293,990 297,902 Real estate acquired through foreclosure 51 82 Goodwill 947 947 Other Assets 15,432 15,435 Total Assets $ 336,909 $ 338,063 Liabilities Deposits $ 231,489 $ 226,843 FHLB Advances 50,355 56,873 Other Liabilities 2,516 2,051 Total Liabilities 284,360 285,767 Shareholders' Equity 52,549 52,296 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 336,909 $ 338,063 Book Value Per Share $ 6.39 $ 6.36 Tangible book value per share $ 6.28 $ 6.25 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share data) Three months ended September 30,

2021 2020 (Unaudited)

Interest Income $ 2,974 $ 3,029 Interest Expense 469 639 Net Interest Income 2,505 2,390 Provision for Losses on Loans -- 84 Non-interest Income 228 128 Non-interest Expense 1,981 2,083 Income Before Income Taxes 752 351 Income Taxes 184 66 Net Income $ 568 $ 285 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Weighted average outstanding shares: Basic and diluted 8,216,511 8,222,813