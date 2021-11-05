Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 5, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) will announce its 2021 third quarter results on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) on the same day to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. A live and replay version of the call and relevant slides will be available at https://bit.ly/3q73EvS .

To join the Q&A session dial one of the following numbers and state the participant code 2839609: Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42, UK: +44 (0) 844 571 8892, USA: +1 631-510-7495.

