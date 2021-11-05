READOUT: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman Celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week with Visits to College Park, Maryland, and Syracuse, New York

Washington, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), this week marked National Veterans Small Business Week, delivering remarks at the grand openings of the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) at the University of Maryland, and the National Veterans Resource Center (VRC) hosted by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University.

“America’s service members, veterans, and military spouses represent the best qualities of our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit including resiliency, determination, and fortitude,” said Administrator Guzman. “During National Veterans Small Business Week and throughout the year, SBA is proud to support our nation’s veterans and military families at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey. As we celebrate their many contributions this week, I was honored to help open these impactful new facilities to support more of America’s veterans and military families as they launch new companies, create jobs, grow enterprises and realize their entrepreneurial dreams.”

During the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Mid-Atlantic VBOC at the University of Maryland-College Park, Administrator Guzman joined Senator Cardin, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, to tour the new center and meet with Maryland veteran small business owners and local elected officials.

“I was very proud to begin National Veterans Small Business Week by celebrating the opening of Maryland’s first VBOC,” said Senator Cardin. “I thank SBA for this investment, which will increase Maryland’s capacity to service the region’s veterans and transitioning service members.”

Later in the week, Administrator Guzman traveled to Syracuse, New York, to attend the building dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new VRC under the Institute for Veterans and Military Families. There, she joined J. Michael Haynie, Vice-Chancellor, Strategic Initiatives & Innovation at Syracuse University for a tour of the new building and met with local officials and veteran small business owners.

“We are honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the SBA and thrilled we could host Administrator Guzman during not only National Veterans Small Business Week but during the building dedication of Syracuse University’s brand-new National Veterans Resource Center,” said Mike Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives & Innovation, and IVMF’s Founder and Executive Director. “The recent news naming the IVMF as one of the national Community Navigator Pilot Program grantees is truly exciting for us, our partners, and the thousands of veterans and military families we serve every year. Over the last decade, we have developed a vast network of partners dedicated to meeting the unique needs of veterans and military-connected families both on our campus and across the country.”

The Institute of Veterans and Military Families recently received a grant from the new Community Navigator Pilot Program, an American Rescue Plan initiative. The Community Navigator Pilot Program will provide $100 million in funding to 51 organizations that will work with hundreds of local groups to connect America’s entrepreneurs to government resources so they can recover and thrive.

