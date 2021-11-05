Three-Year Agreement Finalized Between LifeLabs and BCGEU

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce that a new three-year collective agreement with the British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) has been ratified by our unionized employees in British Columbia. We want to thank the BCGEU for their partnership towards reaching this deal.

On October 24, 2021, both parties returned to negotiations and successfully reached the agreement that has now been ratified by the unionized employees.

We are thankful to our employees for their continued commitment to serving our communities in BC. We truly value your service.

We also want to thank our customers and providers for their patience over the last several days.

About LifeLabs

