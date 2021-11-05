Mission Completed: Gebrüder Weiss Logistics Project for 13th Mars Analog Mission Successfully Completed

NEGEV, Israel, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th International Mars Analog Mission Amadee-20, supported by Gebrüder Weiss as the official logistics partner, was successfully completed in Israel at the end of October. A team of trainees from the international transport and logistics service provider had organized the transport of the mission equipment from Innsbruck to the test site in the Negev Desert, where a manned Mars expedition under isolation conditions in the Martian-like landscape was simulated by the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), together with a six-person crew.

Robert Rubatscher, apprentice freight forwarding logistics manager in his third year of apprenticeship at Gebrüder Weiss in Hall, Austria, said, "Logistically, the Mars mission provided us with a great experience because we were able to put our acquired knowledge into practice."

Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss, noted, "Accompanying this Mars mission is like getting a little glimpse into the future of logistics. It's all very fun and inspiring. We are learning a lot through this partnership and thank the OeWF for their professional cooperation. We will continue to support pioneering mobility projects."

Gernot Grömer, Co-Founder and Director of the OeWF, added, "The results of the research projects on Mars are of great scientific benefit to life on Earth." In a detailed interview in the current Gebrüder Weiss corporate magazine "Atlas," Grömer concludes: "The first human to set foot on Mars has already been born." The magazine will be published early in December 2021 and will also be available for digital download at: gw-atlas.com

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

About the Austrian Space Forum

The Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) is one of the world's leading institutions conducting analog research to pave the way for human exploration of other planets. Experts from various disciplines form the basis for this work within the OeWF, where top-level research is carried out in cooperation with national and international research institutions, industries, and companies from various sectors. The OeWF uses its excellent contacts with opinion leaders, politics, and the media to internationally promote and publicize Austrian cutting-edge research and technology. The Austrian Space Forum is also one of the most important educators in Austria when it comes to space and to inspiring young people to take an interest in science and technology, as well as to offer them a way to enter this sector. In addition to supervising university work, the OeWF also repeatedly offers students and school pupils the opportunity to expand their knowledge within the framework of internships. www.oewf.org

Gebrüder Weiss is the official logistics partner of the 13th International Mars Analog Mission Amadee-20.





Gebrüder Weiss is the official logistics partner of the 13th International Mars Analog Mission Amadee-20.









