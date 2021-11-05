(PLTK) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Playtika Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLTK) for violations of federal securities laws.



On or around January 15, 2021, Playtika conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 18.5 million shares of common stock priced at $27.00 per share.

Then, on May 11, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.09, missing consensus estimates by $0.04.

Then, on November 3, 2021, Playtika announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Playtika reported revenue of $635.9 million, missing consensus estimates by $26.07 million, GAAP EPS of $0.20, missing consensus estimates by $0.05. Following this news, Playtika's stock price fell 23% on November 3, 2021.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its January 2021 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Playtika shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation

Additionally, you can

