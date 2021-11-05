Burnham Benefits Remains a Top Employer of Choice

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services today announced it again ranked number one for the small employer category (25-249 employees) in Business Insurance’s annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program for the second consecutive year. This program recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees are engaged, thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

Since 2013—when the organization also ranked number one—Burnham has participated in Business Insurance’s Best Places to Work in Insurance program and consistently ranks at the top. Burnham’s above-average 95 percent employee retention rate in a competitive industry is a testament to the organization's strength and distinctive culture Regional President Kristen Allison fosters. A culture of collaboration and inclusivity that translates to an above-average 98 percent client retention.

In addition to the distinction of being an employer of choice, Marcom Awards recognized Burnham in its 2021 international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals for outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs.

There were over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 39 other countries. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Regional President Kristen Allison says, "I could not be more proud of our team of professionals and their continued passion for Burnham. The Marcom Awards that highlight our client communications department's talent, creativity, and forward-thinking nature is icing on the cake and an impactful way to showcase what we do for our clients.”

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, LLC:

Burnham, a BRP Group, Inc. partner, consults with clients on employee benefits, property and casualty, and retirement and wealth management solutions. Burnham is a national full-service strategic consulting and brokerage firm based in Irvine, California. The company easily adapts to today's rapidly changing business climate, investing in cutting-edge technology, tools, and resources, and creates customized programs to fit clients' best interests. A cadre of highly skilled industry professionals and strategic partnerships provide unmatched personal service. Burnham is a Certified B Corporation (B Corp), holds national recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine for the ninth year and counting, and over the last decade consistently ranks as one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal, North Bay Business Journal, and Los Angeles Business Journal. For more information, visit BurnhamBenefits.com.

