Harris adds industry-leading telecommunication solutions to its portfolio with the acquisition of Globys

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harris, a global vertical market software provider, adds telecommunication solutions to its portfolio with the acquisition of Seattle-based Globys, Inc. (Globys).



Globys is a leader in digital customer experience solutions for telecom carriers in the business-to-business (B2B) domain. The Globys B2B Portal Suite offers self-service products that enable business customers to buy, manage and pay for all products, services, and devices online – wireless, wireline and IoT. The Globys TEM Solution provides telecom expense management capabilities as both a technology platform for other TEM providers and as a SaaS service to enterprise customers. Both solutions combine customer data, workflows and customer-specific API integrations with a full-range of capabilities to make it easy for business customers to do business online with their telecom partners. Globys Chief Executive Officer, Derek Edwards, mentions, “We are experiencing a large increase in demand for online self-service tools as more Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises embrace digital transformation initiatives as a core part of their strategy. Globys is excited to leverage Harris’ global presence, strong capital base, and deep vertical experience to help our customers optimize their digital journeys.”

Harris Executive Vice President, Pat Shaughnessy, comments, “The acquisition of Globys is important for Harris because not only is it a great business with an excellent leadership team, but also provides Harris with a strong foothold in the telecommunications market including its marquee customer base across the globe. We look forward to working together to expand our portfolio in this very exciting space.”

Globys will operate as an independent business unit within Harris, retaining its brand and continued leadership under Derek Edwards.

About Globys

Globys was founded in 2008 to help telecom service providers deliver a digital experience for their business customers. Today, the Globys B2B Portal Suite enables business customers of all sizes to securely transact with their providers, whether buying new products, managing existing services, analyzing usage and charges, or paying their invoices.

With a strong global client base, including five of the six top carriers in North America as customers, Globys has hundreds of thousands of companies interacting with its products every day. Globys is focused squarely on being a true partner to its clients, making it easy for them to deliver exceptional customer experiences at one-third of the time and cost of alternate solutions.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them well, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare verticals to operate over 160 businesses globally across more than 20 industries. Harris is part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of the world’s most active acquirers of VMS businesses.

