Proactive news headines including Pfizer, Codebase Ventures, Silvercorp Metals and Western Magnesium

New York , Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

PharmaDrug commissions TIBI for advancing psychedelics program with analogue DMT formulation to cure eye diseases click here

Boosh Plant-Based Brands creates fifth revenue stream by selling to food service industry click here

Fobi announces CheckVav deal with University of Nevada Athletics for NCAA basketball teams click here

Codebase Ventures says Instacoin UK app which lets anyone create non-fungible tokens is ‘progressing rapidly’ click here

Victory Resources closes its C$1.1M private placement click here

Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX Gaming to launch platform in Czech Republic click here

Bam Bam Resources receives results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected at Majuba Hill project in Nevada click here

Pfizer antiviral pill study shown to reduce risk of death from COVID-19 by 89% click here

Silvercorp Metals reports increased revenue and cashflow in its fiscal second quarter click here

Alpine 4 reports 23% increase in 3Q revenue and net profit of $2.48M click here

Western Magnesium says to ship Distributed Control System to its pilot plant click here

Cardiol Therapeutics raises US$50M to advance research and clinical development initiatives click here





About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com