Icelandair Group hf.: Jens Bjarnason appointed Chief Operating Officer

Jens Bjarnason has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair Group with immediate effect.

Jens has extensive experience in the aviation industry and Icelandair Group’s operations. He was the Company’s COO from 2015-2018, and since then he has held various positions within Icelandair Group. Jens joined Icelandair as a structures engineer in 1984. For a period of time, he was Director of Safety Regulation for the Icelandic CAA. He served as Icelandair‘s Director of Flight Operations from 1996-2005 and later as Vice President of Technical Operations from 2005-2011. From 2011 until 2015 he was Director of Operations for the International Air Transport Association, IATA, in Montreal, Canada. Jens holds a PhD degree in Engineering from Northwestern University in Illinois, USA.