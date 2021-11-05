Yara employee share purchase program and mandatory notification of trades

Oslo, 5 November 2021: The Yara employee share trust (“Stiftelsen For Ansattes Aksjer i Yara”) has today purchased a total of 66,800 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 461,2355 per share, as part of Yara’s employee share purchase program in Norway.



Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500, NOK 15,000 or NOK 30,000, with a tax-exempt discount of respectively NOK 1,875, NOK 3,750 or NOK 7,500. Based on the three alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 16 Yara shares, 32 Yara shares or 65 Yara shares at NOK 344.13 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 66,788 Yara shares from the Yara employee share trust. A total of 1,104 employees participated in the program. Following these transactions, the Yara employee share trust owns 28 Yara shares.

The share purchases linked to the employee share purchase program by the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and are subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 65 shares.

EVP and Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 65 shares.

EVP People, Process and Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 65 shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 65 shares.

EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen bought 65 shares.

EVP and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 65 shares.

EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO Lars Røsæg bought 65 shares.

Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 65 shares.

Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr bought 65 shares.

Board member Øystein Kostøl bought 65 shares.

Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 65 shares.

Deputy Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 65 shares.

Deputy Board member Terje Borlaug bought 65 shares.

Deputy Board member Kari Nøstberg bought 65 shares.

Deputy Board member Inge Stabæk bought 65 shares.

Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 65 shares.

Deputy Board member Morten Ødegård bought 65 shares.

Simon Høimyr, closely associated to Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr, bought 65 shares.

Steinar Sletten, closely associated to Deputy Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik, bought 65 shares.

Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.





Contact



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment