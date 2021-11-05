Energy Globe Presents the World's Best Environmental Projects at the Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow

VIENNA, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, 187 countries participated in the Energy Globe, the World Award for Sustainability, with nearly 3,000 environmental projects. All projects have already been implemented and show solutions to our environmental problems. The diversity and quality of the submissions is overwhelming, which was also enthusiastically confirmed by Maneka Gandhi, former Indian Minister of Environment and Chairperson of the international Energy Globe Jury.

This world's most important environmental prize is awarded in the categories of Life: Earth, Fire, Water, Air and Youth category.

The awards are presented in all participating countries and as the highlight of the year at the Energy Globe World Award. Due to the global pandemic, the Energy Globe World Award will be presented globally as a pre-produced documentation on November 8 at 13:00 o'clock Glasgow local time in the context of the Climate Summit COP26 and at www.energyglobe.info. High-ranking personalities, like Nobel and BluePlanet winner Professor Mohan Munasinghe, place themselves at the service of our earth.

Among the nominees are projects from all five continents, each with solutions to the very different problems in the regions. For example, the submissions in the fire category are forward-looking, demonstrating completely new ways of storing and producing ecological energy. Presentation films of all nominated projects in the five categories are at https://www.energyglobe.info/video-finalists.

From November 8, all national Energy Globe winners of 2021 will be online at www.energyglobe.info. The mission of the Energy Globe is to show that there are already solutions for every environmental problem in our world, implemented by environmentally conscious people who act innovatively instead of just talking about it. And in a co-operation of consumers, economy and politics, future generations will find a liveable earth.

