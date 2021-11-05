Diversey completes acquisition of the Avmor business

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of certain assets of Avmor Ltd, a Canadian based supplier of specialist hygiene solutions for the Institutional industry with over 70 years of experience in the market. This acquisition will strengthen Diversey’s market presence in Quebec and Canada and enhance its service and product offerings for distributors and direct customers. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



“This will provide our distributors and customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of cleaning and hygiene solutions available in the market today,” said Shanna Munro, Diversey Canada General Manager. “We anticipate enhanced value and choice for customers as we move forward to expand and optimize our product offerings and distribution network.”

Mattie Chinks, longtime Avmor president, explained: "The sale of the Avmor brand is an emotional step for the Morrow and Chinks families, however we are all confident that this is the best solution for our brand, our distributors, and our customers.”

“We have a shared philosophy built around product quality and a commitment to customer service,” said Paul Goldin, Vice President of Avmor.



About Avmor

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Avmor is a manufacturer of professional cleaning solutions tailored towards the janitorial, sanitation and food service markets. Avmor elevates the importance of cleaning with a focus on contributing to the health and safety in “away from home” spaces and environments. Avmor provides complete cleaning solutions via a customer centric, innovation driven culture, by leveraging the depth of our industry expertise and over 70 years of experience. Signature brands include Ecopure, Biomor, Av-mixx Dilution Control System, Quick Stuff Food Service Cleaning System, and Synergy Floor Care.

About Diversey

Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com

