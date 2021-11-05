Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Provides Update on Timing of Final Liquidation

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (formerly NYSE: EGIF) today provided an update on the anticipated timing of its final cash liquidating distribution. To date, the Fund has made four cash liquidating distributions to its shareholders totaling $89,896,649, or $13.09 per share. During the wind down process, as previously disclosed, the Fund has been pursuing reimbursement of certain expenses, including from its insurers. The Fund has resolved those matters and anticipates completing its liquidation and returning its remaining net assets to shareholders no later than December 31, 2021. The Fund will issue a subsequent press release to announce its final cash liquidating distribution.



Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the Fund’s liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the sum of the cash liquidating distributions and the shareholder's tax basis in the shares of the Fund. The Fund does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund

Until December 23, 2020, the Fund was a diversified, closed-end management investment company advised by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC. As of that date, the Fund was no longer subject to registration or regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

