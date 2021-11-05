Consolidated Water’s PERC Water Receives Southwest Membrane Operator Association’s Outstanding Membrane Plant Award – Large Plant and Outstanding Operator Award – Large Plant

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, announced that its subsidiary, PERC Water Corporation, has received the ‘Outstanding Membrane Plant Award – Large Plant’ from Southwest Membrane Operator Association (SWMOA).



The award is for its work at the Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling & Environmental Learning (ARC), an advanced water treatment facility (AWTF), located in Pico Rivera, California.

In addition, PERC’s lead operator at the ARC AWTF, Steve Sato, has received the ‘Outstanding Operator Award - Large Plant’ from SWMOA.

The ARC AWTF is owned by the Water Replenishment District of Southern California (WRD) and features a three-step treatment process of ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet light, plus an advanced oxidation process that purifies water for regional groundwater replenishment.

The awards were presented at the SWMOA 2021 Hybrid Conference held this week at the WRD’s ARC AWTF.



PERC was involved in the design, construction and commissioning of the ARC AWTF in 2018. It has since operated and maintained the plant, which purifies nearly 15 million gallons per day.

The entire ARC AWTF operations team accepted the outstanding membrane plant award on behalf of PERC for its outstanding plant operations and maintenance and exemplary membrane treatment plant performance.

Sato accepted the outstanding operator award in recognition of his exemplary leadership. He joined PERC Water in 2018, and participated in the commissioning and start-up of the facility, after which he has been instrumental in optimizing facility operations.

“These awards reflect the extraordinary work of Steve and his operating team,” stated Nathan Owen, president of PERC Water. “They also highlight our commitment to providing the highest water quality standards and innovative solutions for water and wastewater projects.”

Consolidated Water president and CEO, Rick McTaggart, commented: “We are honored to be recognized by such a highly esteemed organization as SWMOA. PERC’s engineering and operations teams have developed innovative approaches, tools and experience-based methods that solve the toughest challenges with water and wastewater, especially in the crucial markets of California and Arizona where water scarcity is at its highest levels.”

Consolidated Water acquired PERC in October 2019, and it has since been playing an important role in addressing the increasingly prevalent water shortages in the Southwest U.S. caused by the unprecedented drought. Prospective customers in California and Arizona seek cost-effective solutions to their wastewater treatment and potable water challenges which PERC’s award-winning solutions are ideally suited to deliver.

About Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling & Environmental Learning

The Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling & Environmental Learning (ARC) purifies 10,000 acre-feet of water per year which is used for regional groundwater replenishment. The treatment facility became operational in 2019. It uses an advanced treatment three-step process of ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet light with advanced oxidation to purify up to 14.8 million gallons per day of tertiary treated water that is sourced from the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts’ San Jose Creek Water Reclamation Plant.

Reclaimed water, which would have otherwise been discharged to the ocean, is further purified at ARC and is utilized for groundwater replenishment purposes with other reclaimed sources at the L.A. County owned and operated Montebello Forebay Spreading Grounds. This reduces the regional strain on imported water supplies and prevents excessive loss of freshwater to the ocean. To learn more about ARC, go to www.wrd.org/ARC.

About PERC Water Corporation

PERC Water Corporation is an innovative water infrastructure company that develops, designs, builds, operates and manages water infrastructure throughout the United States. The company’s proven approach provides certainty in cost, schedule and performance resulting in highly efficient and environmentally sensitive solutions. PERC has designed more than 60 water infrastructure projects, 31 of which were delivered as design/builder and/or operator. For more information, visit www.percwater.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

CWCO@cma.team