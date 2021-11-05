Red River Bank Holds Ribbon Cutting for Lake Charles, Louisiana, Banking Center

ALEXANDRIA, La., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest full-service banking center on November 4, 2021, at 1855 Country Club Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This location opened on July 6, 2021, as Red River Bank’s third banking center in the Southwest Louisiana market and its 26th banking center in Louisiana.



Approximately 40 elected officials, other community leaders, and bank representatives attended the ribbon cutting. Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain and Southwest Louisiana Market President Barry Brown led the ceremony, with participation from Reverend Paul Burke of Glad Tidings Church, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, and Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance President and CEO George Swift.

“Since the Country Club Road banking center opened in July, our Lake Charles-area customers have enjoyed the added convenience of another full-service Red River Bank location,” stated Chatelain. “Banking Center Manager Katelynn Vaughn, Commercial Banker Fil Bordelon, and Market President Barry Brown lead an experienced, cohesive team in providing financial solutions to meet the unique needs of customers throughout the southwest market.”

Swift stated, “Strong financial institutions are important to our region. We are pleased that Red River Bank is expanding in our area with the new Country Club Road banking center and wish them much success."

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. In August 2021, the bank announced its planned expansion into New Orleans, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56077fed-6390-482a-a530-7bcf73d42ef2.