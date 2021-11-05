Prospect Ridge Resources Announces DTC Eligibility, New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC Pink: PRRSF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Pink (the “OTC Pink”) under the symbol “PRRSF”.



DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States. Prospect Ridge’s common shares will continue to be quoted under the ticker symbol “PRRSF” on the OTC Pink and trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the ticker symbol “PRR”.

“We are excited to announce that Prospect Ridge is now DTC eligible in the United States” commented Michael Iverson, CEO of the Company. “This should make it easier for potential shareholders in the United States to buy and sell shares in the Company, as we continue to move forward with the goal of growing and expanding Prospect Ridge into a major force in the Canadian mining sector.”

Resignation and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The Company also announces that Bennett Liu has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Liu is an associate of Red Fern Consulting Ltd. (“Red Fern”), which provides the Company with accounting and advisory services. The Company has chosen to replace Mr. Liu with Stella Chen, a senior associate with Red Fern. Ms. Chen is a graduate from Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant candidate and has worked in a variety of roles for publicly listed companies on the TSX and TSXV. Ms. Chen will step into the role of CFO effective immediately.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation is a BC-based exploration and development company focused on strategic mineral exploration in Canada, concurrently with developing locations in Quebec and British Columbia. Prospect Ridge’s technical team and management have over 100 combined years of mineral exploration experience.

