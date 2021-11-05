Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 November 2021 — As part of the up to DKK 20.0 billion 2021 share repurchase programme, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme for an amount of up to DKK 3.7 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).



For that purpose, Novo Nordisk A/S has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, as lead manager to execute the programme independently and without influence from Novo Nordisk A/S. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Under the agreement, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, will repurchase B shares on behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S during the trading period starting 8 November 2021 and ending on 1 February 2022. No repurchase will take place during the period 22 December to 31 December 2021 (both days inclusive).

A maximum of 190,000,000 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period. The maximum number of B shares that can be repurchased on a single trading day may not exceed 20% of the average daily trading volume of Novo Nordisk B shares on the trading venue, on which the purchase takes place, in the preceding 20 trading days of the purchase (excluding the day of the purchase). At least once every seven trading days, Novo Nordisk A/S will issue an announcement in respect of the transactions made under the share repurchase programme.



