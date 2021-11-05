INDUS to Participate in the Nareit REITworld 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, will participate in the Nareit REITworld 2021 Annual Investor Conference to be held virtually from November 9-11, 2021. In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, November 8, 2021.



About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 45 buildings totaling approximately 5.5 million square feet (including 35 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.1 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,100 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:

Anthony Galici

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(860) 286-1307

agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

(212) 218-7914

apizzo@indusrt.com