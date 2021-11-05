Altera Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC (Altera GP), the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera or the Partnership), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Revenues of $295.8 million and net loss of $26.0 million, or $(0.08) per common unit, in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $156.3 million in the third quarter of 2021

of $156.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 Completed measures to improve its debt maturity profile and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility, including suspending the quarterly distributions on the Partnership’s preferred units and exchanging $699.3 million of indebtedness with Brookfield.

The following table presents the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited $ $ $ IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenues 295,837 266,935 286,590 Net Income (loss) (25,984 ) (28.488 ) (5,955 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per common unit - basic (0.08 ) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE: Adjusted EBITDA (1) 156,295 109,595 140,109





(1) Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" for the definition of this term and reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

The Partnership generated a net loss of $26 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The results for the recent quarter were mainly impacted by costs associated with the Brookfield debt exchange described below, partially offset by the $17 million improved EBITDA contribution as described below.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $156 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $140 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by oil price tariff revenue and lower operating costs in the FPSO segment and higher utilization in the Towage segment, partially offset by lower revenues in the FSO and Shuttle Tanker segments.



Operating Results

The commentary below compares certain results of the Partnership's operating segments on the basis of the non-IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the same period of the prior year.



The following table presents the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited $ $ $ FPSO 83,237 45,364 57,714 Shuttle Tanker 53,835 57,662 62,055 FSO 12,254 9,587 20,667 UMS (2,100 ) (1,627 ) (1,827 ) Towage 6,655 (1,357 ) 1,184 Corporate/Eliminations 2,414 (34 ) 316 Partnership Adjusted EBITDA 156,295 109,595 140,109

Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Third Quarter 2020

The Partnership's FPSO segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase of $26 million is mainly driven by oil price tariff revenue related to the Knarr and Petrojarl I units.

The Partnership's Shuttle Tanker segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $54 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $62 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of $8 million is mainly due to generally fewer shuttle tankers in operation and lower contribution from two vessels operating in the conventional tanker spot market following a strong market in 2020.

The Partnership's FSO segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $21 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease of $9 million is mainly due to a reduction in the Randgrid FSO contract rate from October 2020.

The Partnership's UMS segment generated Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2 million in the most recent quarter, in line with the same period in 2020.

The Partnership's Towage segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million in the most recent quarter, compared to $1 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in EBITDA is driven by higher day rates and utilization in the current quarter.



Liquidity Update

As at September 30, 2021 the Partnership had total liquidity of $195 million, representing a decrease of $47 million from the prior quarter.



Strategic updates

Measures to improve the Partnership's maturity profile and enhance its liquidity

On August 27, 2021, the Partnership entered into an agreement with Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield") to exchange at par $699.3 million of indebtedness in Altera GP with interest rates ranging from 5.0% to 11.5% and with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2024 (including $411 million in principal amount of Altera’s 8.5% Senior Notes due 2023 held by Brookfield) for 11.5% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026.

On July 29, 2021, the Partnership announced the suspension of the payment of quarterly cash distributions on the Partnership’s outstanding 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (the “Series A Units”), 8.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (the “Series B Units”) and 8.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series E Units” and, together with the Series A Units and Series B Units, the “Preferred Units”) commencing with the distributions payable with respect to the period of May 15, 2021 to August 14, 2021. All distributions on the Preferred Units will continue to accrue and must be paid in full before distributions to Class A and Class B common unitholders can be made. No distributions on the Preferred Units will be permitted without noteholder consent while the new 11.5% PIK notes due 2026 issued in the exchange transaction described above remain outstanding.

Shuttle Tanker newbuildings

The Partnership's newbuild, the Altera Thule, is expected to be delivered early in 2022 and to operate off the East Coast of Canada.



Contract updates

In August 2021, Santos Ltd. announced the award to Altera of the FEED contract for the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility for the Dorado project.

Vessel sales

In August 2021, the Navion Anglia shuttle tanker was delivered to its buyer for responsible recycling.

Accounting policy update

In August 2021, the Partnership revised its accounting policy to classify all debt held by Brookfield as Due to related parties. Previously the accounting policy elected by the Partnership reflected its long-term debt within two line items, Borrowings and Due to related parties. The Partnership has reflected this change retrospectively by restating its comparative consolidated statement of financial position. Please refer to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position for further detail.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others: the Partnership’s strategic initiatives intended to improve its debt maturity profile and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility; and the timing of vessel deliveries, the commencement of charter contracts and the employment of newbuilding vessels. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: delays in vessel deliveries or the commencement of charter contracts or changes in expected employment of newbuilding vessels; and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



About Altera Infrastructure L.P.



Altera Infrastructure L.P. is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in the offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Altera has consolidated assets of approximately $4.2 billion, comprised of 46 vessels, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including one newbuilding), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Altera's preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ALIN PR A", "ALIN PR B" and "ALIN PR E", respectively.



For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland, Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor.relations@alterainfra.com

Tel: +47 97 05 25 33

Website: www.alterainfra.com

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ $ Revenues 295,837 266,935 286,590 835,526 903,453 Direct operating costs (154,826 ) (169,937 ) (164,425 ) (486,604 ) (483,896 ) General and administrative expenses (6,163 ) (8,951 ) (3,035 ) (27,782 ) (20,143 ) Depreciation and amortization (80,576 ) (81,560 ) (79,049 ) (239,385 ) (235,189 ) Interest expense (53,961 ) (49,475 ) (48,036 ) (151,120 ) (142,212 ) Interest income 10 21 190 59 900 Equity-accounted income (loss) 10,985 10,229 11,890 40,598 16,263 Impairment expense, net — — (4,720 ) — (184,997 ) Gain (loss) on dispositions, net 1,397 9,107 (19 ) 10,504 (1,969 ) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (403 ) (1,513 ) 2,427 11,944 (103,689 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (671 ) (302 ) (2,958 ) (648 ) (7,347 ) Other income (expenses), net (35,910 ) (1,831 ) (4,262 ) (37,767 ) (9,628 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit (24,281 ) (27,277 ) (5,407 ) (44,675 ) (268,454 ) Income tax (expense) benefit Current (1,703 ) (1,211 ) (1,639 ) (3,896 ) (5,240 ) Deferred — — 1,091 — 560 Net income (loss) (25,984 ) (28,488 ) (5,955 ) (48,571 ) (273,134 ) Attributable to: Limited partners - common units (32,282 ) (33,967 ) (14,129 ) (66,551 ) (288,221 ) General partner (247 ) (260 ) (106 ) (509 ) (2,156 ) Limited partners - preferred units 7,880 7,880 8,038 23,640 24,114 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (1,335 ) (2,141 ) 242 (5,151 ) (6,871 ) (25,984 ) (28,488 ) (5,955 ) (48,571 ) (273,134 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per limited partner common unit (0.08 ) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) (0.16 ) (0.70 )

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) (25,984 ) (28,488 ) (5,955 ) (48,571 ) (273,134 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): To interest expense: Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments (182 ) (196 ) (206 ) (568 ) (622 ) To equity income: Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments (177 ) (211 ) (251 ) (584 ) (765 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (359 ) (407 ) (457 ) (1,152 ) (1,387 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (26,343 ) (28,895 ) (6,412 ) (49,723 ) (274,521 ) Attributable to: Limited partners - common units (32,638 ) (34,371 ) (14,583 ) (67,694 ) (289,597 ) General partner (250 ) (263 ) (109 ) (518 ) (2,167 ) Limited partners - preferred units 7,880 7,880 8,038 23,640 24,114 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries (1,335 ) (2,141 ) 242 (5,151 ) (6,871 ) (26,343 ) (28,895 ) (6,412 ) (49,723 ) (274,521 )

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at As at As at September 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2021

Restated(1) 2020

Restated(1) $ $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 194,570 241,132 235,734 Financial assets 36,300 21,061 103,514 Accounts and other receivable, net 177,527 198,080 222,629 Vessels and equipment classified as held for sale 9,900 4,400 7,500 Inventory 20,077 20,968 16,308 Due from related parties 685 707 9,980 Other assets 32,141 32,061 37,326 Total current assets 471,200 518,409 632,991 Non-current assets Financial assets 45,738 45,755 36,372 Vessels and equipment 3,059,822 3,132,456 3,029,415 Advances on newbuilding contracts 39,595 26,991 127,335 Equity-accounted investments 257,206 249,300 241,731 Deferred tax assets 5,030 5,152 5,153 Other assets 146,351 158,652 185,521 Goodwill 127,113 127,113 127,113 Total non-current assets 3,680,855 3,745,419 3,752,640 Total assets 4,152,055 4,263,828 4,385,631 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and other 271,692 329,263 286,295 Other financial liabilities 41,854 45,709 198,985 Borrowings 565,930 335,966 362,079 Due to related parties 69,615 114,637 16,126 Total current liabilities 949,091 825,575 863,485 Non-current liabilities Accounts payable and other 107,056 111,254 128,671 Other financial liabilities 191,644 195,088 144,350 Borrowings 2,007,639 2,309,270 2,397,638 Due to related parties 706,713 616,028 605,888 Deferred tax liabilities 700 700 700 Total non-current liabilities 3,013,752 3,232,340 3,277,247 Total liabilities 3,962,843 4,057,915 4,140,732 EQUITY Limited partners - common units — Limited partners - Class A common units (3,350 ) (2,940 ) (2,505 ) Limited partners - Class B common units (221,675 ) (189,802 ) (157,897 ) Limited partners - preferred units 384,368 376,488 376,512 General partner 6,319 6,566 6,828 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,919 3,278 4,071 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 20,631 12,323 17,890 Total equity 189,212 205,913 244,899 Total liabilities and equity 4,152,055 4,263,828 4,385,631





(1) The Partnership has elected to restate its June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 consolidated statements of financial position to retrospectively show the change in accounting policy adopted during the three months ended September 30, 2021. The impact of the accounting policy change as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is a reclassification of the Partnerships $411.3 million and $411.3 million, respectively, outstanding senior unsecured bonds held by Brookfield from Borrowings (non-current) to Due to related parties (non-current) and $16.0 million and $16.1 million, respectively, in accrued interest on said bonds from Accounts payable and other (current) to Due to related parties (current).





ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 $ $ Operating Activities Net income (loss) (48,571 ) (273,134 ) Adjusted for the following items: Depreciation and amortization 239,385 235,189 Equity-accounted (income) loss, net of distributions received (12,348 ) 8,919 Impairment expense, net — 184,997 (Gain) loss on dispositions, net (10,504 ) 1,969 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (165,989 ) 55,363 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) — (560 ) Provisions and other items (293 ) (3,503 ) Other non-cash items 65,654 19,086 Changes in non-cash working capital, net 51,263 82 Net operating cash flow 118,597 228,408 Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings 85,560 291,030 Repayments of borrowings and settlement of related derivative instruments (282,891 ) (239,910 ) Financing costs related to borrowings (7,720 ) (6,162 ) Proceeds from borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels 71,400 47,673 Repayments of borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels (8,518 ) — Financing costs related to borrowings from sale and leaseback of vessels (584 ) (65 ) Proceeds from borrowings from related parties 147,000 155,000 Prepayment of borrowings from related parties (30,000 ) — Lease liability repayments (10,861 ) (17,115 ) Capital contribution by non-controlling interests 17,950 — Distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders (15,760 ) (24,114 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (10,058 ) (4,750 ) Repurchase of preferred units (24 ) — Net financing cash flow (44,506 ) 201,587 Investing Activities Additions: Vessels and equipment (198,459 ) (449,916 ) Equity-accounted investments (3,711 ) (2,812 ) Dispositions: Vessels and equipment 34,979 18,437 Restricted cash 51,885 39,227 Acquisition of company (net of cash acquired of $6.4 million) — 6,430 Net investing cash flow (115,306 ) (388,634 ) Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period (41,215 ) 41,361 Impact of foreign exchange on cash 51 (3,838 ) Balance, beginning of the period 235,734 199,388 Balance, end of the period 194,570 236,911

Non-IFRS Measures



To supplement the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Partnership uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, as a measure of the Partnership's performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include impairment expenses, gain (loss) on dispositions, net, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gain (loss) and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes: realized gain or loss on interest rate swaps (as the Partnership in assessing its performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense); realized gain or loss on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments; realized gain or loss on foreign currency forward contracts; and equity-accounted income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA also includes the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted investments and excludes the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA. The Partnership does not have control over the operations of, nor does it have any legal claim to the revenues and expenses of its equity-accounted investments. Consequently, the cash flow generated by the Partnership's equity-accounted investments may not be available for use by the Partnership in the period that such cash flows are generated.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered as the sole measure of the Partnership's performance or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, this measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This non-IFRS measure is used by the Partnership's management, and the Partnership believes that this supplementary metric assists investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing its financial and operating performance across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table includes reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the periods presented in the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary.



Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited) $ $ $ Adjusted EBITDA 156,295 109,595 140,109 Depreciation and amortization (80,576 ) (81,560 ) (79,049 ) Interest expense (53,961 ) (49,475 ) (48,036 ) Interest income 10 21 190 Expenses and gains (losses) relating to equity-accounted investments (9,635 ) (10,606 ) (10,442 ) Impairment expense, net — — (4,720 ) Gain (loss) on dispositions, net 1,397 9,107 (19 ) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (403 ) (1,513 ) 1,752 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (671 ) (302 ) (2,958 ) Other income (expenses), net (35,910 ) (1,831 ) (4,262 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests (827 ) (713 ) 2,028 Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit (24,281 ) (27,277 ) (5,407 ) Income tax (expense) benefit: Current (1,703 ) (1,211 ) (1,639 ) Deferred — — 1,091 Net loss (25,984 ) (28,488 ) (5,955 )

Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments, which is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to equity accounted income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with IFRS, represents our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) from equity-accounted investments. This measure does not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments is summarized in the table below:

