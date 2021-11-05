Altera Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure GP LLC (Altera GP), the general partner of Altera Infrastructure L.P. (Altera or the Partnership), today reported the Partnership’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Revenues of $295.8 million and net loss of $26.0 million, or $(0.08) per common unit, in the third quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $156.3 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Completed measures to improve its debt maturity profile and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility, including suspending the quarterly distributions on the Partnership’s preferred units and exchanging $699.3 million of indebtedness with Brookfield.

The following table presents the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary:

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020
In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited$ $ $
IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS     
Revenues295,837  266,935  286,590 
Net Income (loss)(25,984) (28.488) (5,955)
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per common unit - basic(0.08) (0.06) (0.03)
      
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE:     
Adjusted EBITDA (1)156,295  109,595  140,109 


(1) Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" for the definition of this term and reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure as used in this release to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

The Partnership generated a net loss of $26 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The results for the recent quarter were mainly impacted by costs associated with the Brookfield debt exchange described below, partially offset by the $17 million improved EBITDA contribution as described below.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $156 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $140 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by oil price tariff revenue and lower operating costs in the FPSO segment and higher utilization in the Towage segment, partially offset by lower revenues in the FSO and Shuttle Tanker segments.

Operating Results
The commentary below compares certain results of the Partnership's operating segments on the basis of the non-IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to the same period of the prior year.

The following table presents the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020
In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited$ $ $
FPSO83,237  45,364  57,714 
Shuttle Tanker53,835  57,662  62,055 
FSO12,254  9,587  20,667 
UMS(2,100) (1,627) (1,827)
Towage6,655  (1,357) 1,184 
Corporate/Eliminations2,414  (34) 316 
Partnership Adjusted EBITDA156,295  109,595  140,109 

Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Third Quarter 2020

The Partnership's FPSO segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase of $26 million is mainly driven by oil price tariff revenue related to the Knarr and Petrojarl I units.

The Partnership's Shuttle Tanker segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $54 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $62 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease of $8 million is mainly due to generally fewer shuttle tankers in operation and lower contribution from two vessels operating in the conventional tanker spot market following a strong market in 2020.

The Partnership's FSO segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $21 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease of $9 million is mainly due to a reduction in the Randgrid FSO contract rate from October 2020.

The Partnership's UMS segment generated Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2 million in the most recent quarter, in line with the same period in 2020.

The Partnership's Towage segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million in the most recent quarter, compared to $1 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in EBITDA is driven by higher day rates and utilization in the current quarter.

Liquidity Update
As at September 30, 2021 the Partnership had total liquidity of $195 million, representing a decrease of $47 million from the prior quarter.

Strategic updates

Measures to improve the Partnership's maturity profile and enhance its liquidity
On August 27, 2021, the Partnership entered into an agreement with Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and certain of its affiliates and institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield") to exchange at par $699.3 million of indebtedness in Altera GP with interest rates ranging from 5.0% to 11.5% and with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2024 (including $411 million in principal amount of Altera’s 8.5% Senior Notes due 2023 held by Brookfield) for 11.5% Senior Secured PIK Notes due 2026.

On July 29, 2021, the Partnership announced the suspension of the payment of quarterly cash distributions on the Partnership’s outstanding 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (the “Series A Units”), 8.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (the “Series B Units”) and 8.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (the “Series E Units” and, together with the Series A Units and Series B Units, the “Preferred Units”) commencing with the distributions payable with respect to the period of May 15, 2021 to August 14, 2021. All distributions on the Preferred Units will continue to accrue and must be paid in full before distributions to Class A and Class B common unitholders can be made. No distributions on the Preferred Units will be permitted without noteholder consent while the new 11.5% PIK notes due 2026 issued in the exchange transaction described above remain outstanding.

Shuttle Tanker newbuildings
The Partnership's newbuild, the Altera Thule, is expected to be delivered early in 2022 and to operate off the East Coast of Canada.

Contract updates
In August 2021, Santos Ltd. announced the award to Altera of the FEED contract for the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility for the Dorado project.

Vessel sales
In August 2021, the Navion Anglia shuttle tanker was delivered to its buyer for responsible recycling.

Accounting policy update
In August 2021, the Partnership revised its accounting policy to classify all debt held by Brookfield as Due to related parties. Previously the accounting policy elected by the Partnership reflected its long-term debt within two line items, Borrowings and Due to related parties. The Partnership has reflected this change retrospectively by restating its comparative consolidated statement of financial position. Please refer to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position for further detail.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others: the Partnership’s strategic initiatives intended to improve its debt maturity profile and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility; and the timing of vessel deliveries, the commencement of charter contracts and the employment of newbuilding vessels. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: delays in vessel deliveries or the commencement of charter contracts or changes in expected employment of newbuilding vessels; and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Altera Infrastructure L.P.

Altera Infrastructure L.P. is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in the offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Altera has consolidated assets of approximately $4.2 billion, comprised of 46 vessels, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including one newbuilding), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Altera's preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ALIN PR A", "ALIN PR B" and "ALIN PR E", respectively.

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
 $ $ $ $ $
Revenues295,837  266,935  286,590  835,526  903,453 
Direct operating costs(154,826) (169,937) (164,425) (486,604) (483,896)
General and administrative expenses(6,163) (8,951) (3,035) (27,782) (20,143)
Depreciation and amortization(80,576) (81,560) (79,049) (239,385) (235,189)
Interest expense(53,961) (49,475) (48,036) (151,120) (142,212)
Interest income10  21  190  59  900 
Equity-accounted income (loss)10,985  10,229  11,890  40,598  16,263 
Impairment expense, net    (4,720)   (184,997)
Gain (loss) on dispositions, net1,397  9,107  (19) 10,504  (1,969)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments(403) (1,513) 2,427  11,944  (103,689)
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)(671) (302) (2,958) (648) (7,347)
Other income (expenses), net(35,910) (1,831) (4,262) (37,767) (9,628)
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit(24,281) (27,277) (5,407) (44,675) (268,454)
Income tax (expense) benefit         
Current(1,703) (1,211) (1,639) (3,896) (5,240)
Deferred    1,091    560 
Net income (loss)(25,984) (28,488) (5,955) (48,571) (273,134)
Attributable to:         
Limited partners - common units(32,282) (33,967) (14,129) (66,551) (288,221)
General partner(247) (260) (106) (509) (2,156)
Limited partners - preferred units7,880  7,880  8,038  23,640  24,114 
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1,335) (2,141) 242  (5,151) (6,871)
 (25,984) (28,488) (5,955) (48,571) (273,134)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per limited partner common unit(0.08) (0.06) (0.03) (0.16) (0.70)
  

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30,  September 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
 $ $ $ $ $
Net income (loss)(25,984) (28,488) (5,955) (48,571) (273,134)
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):         
To interest expense:         
Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments(182) (196) (206) (568) (622)
To equity income:         
Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments(177) (211) (251) (584) (765)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)(359) (407) (457) (1,152) (1,387)
Comprehensive income (loss)(26,343) (28,895) (6,412) (49,723) (274,521)
Attributable to:         
Limited partners - common units(32,638) (34,371) (14,583) (67,694) (289,597)
General partner(250) (263) (109) (518) (2,167)
Limited partners - preferred units7,880   7,880   8,038   23,640   24,114  
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1,335) (2,141) 242   (5,151) (6,871)
 (26,343) (28,895) (6,412) (49,723) (274,521)
 

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 As at As at As at
 September 30, June 30, December 31,
 2021 2021
Restated(1)		 2020
Restated(1)
 $ $ $
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents194,570  241,132  235,734 
Financial assets36,300  21,061  103,514 
Accounts and other receivable, net177,527  198,080  222,629 
Vessels and equipment classified as held for sale9,900  4,400  7,500 
Inventory20,077  20,968  16,308 
Due from related parties685  707  9,980 
Other assets32,141  32,061  37,326 
Total current assets471,200  518,409  632,991 
Non-current assets     
Financial assets45,738  45,755  36,372 
Vessels and equipment3,059,822  3,132,456  3,029,415 
Advances on newbuilding contracts39,595  26,991  127,335 
Equity-accounted investments257,206  249,300  241,731 
Deferred tax assets5,030  5,152  5,153 
Other assets146,351  158,652  185,521 
Goodwill127,113  127,113  127,113 
Total non-current assets3,680,855  3,745,419  3,752,640 
Total assets4,152,055  4,263,828  4,385,631 
LIABILITIES     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable and other271,692  329,263  286,295 
Other financial liabilities41,854  45,709  198,985 
Borrowings565,930  335,966  362,079 
Due to related parties69,615  114,637  16,126 
Total current liabilities949,091  825,575  863,485 
Non-current liabilities     
Accounts payable and other107,056  111,254  128,671 
Other financial liabilities191,644  195,088  144,350 
Borrowings2,007,639  2,309,270  2,397,638 
Due to related parties706,713  616,028  605,888 
Deferred tax liabilities700  700  700 
Total non-current liabilities3,013,752  3,232,340  3,277,247 
Total liabilities3,962,843  4,057,915  4,140,732 
EQUITY     
Limited partners - common units—      
Limited partners - Class A common units(3,350) (2,940) (2,505)
Limited partners - Class B common units(221,675) (189,802) (157,897)
Limited partners - preferred units384,368  376,488  376,512 
General partner6,319  6,566  6,828 
Accumulated other comprehensive income2,919  3,278  4,071 
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries20,631  12,323  17,890 
Total equity189,212  205,913  244,899 
Total liabilities and equity4,152,055  4,263,828  4,385,631 


(1) The Partnership has elected to restate its June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 consolidated statements of financial position to retrospectively show the change in accounting policy adopted during the three months ended September 30, 2021. The impact of the accounting policy change as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is a reclassification of the Partnerships $411.3 million and $411.3 million, respectively, outstanding senior unsecured bonds held by Brookfield from Borrowings (non-current) to Due to related parties (non-current) and $16.0 million and $16.1 million, respectively, in accrued interest on said bonds from Accounts payable and other (current) to Due to related parties (current).


ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020
 $ $
Operating Activities   
Net income (loss)(48,571) (273,134)
Adjusted for the following items:   
Depreciation and amortization239,385   235,189  
Equity-accounted (income) loss, net of distributions received(12,348) 8,919  
Impairment expense, net—   184,997  
(Gain) loss on dispositions, net(10,504) 1,969  
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments(165,989) 55,363  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)—   (560)
Provisions and other items(293) (3,503)
Other non-cash items65,654   19,086  
Changes in non-cash working capital, net51,263   82  
Net operating cash flow118,597   228,408  
Financing Activities   
Proceeds from borrowings85,560   291,030  
Repayments of borrowings and settlement of related derivative instruments(282,891) (239,910)
Financing costs related to borrowings(7,720) (6,162)
Proceeds from borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels71,400   47,673  
Repayments of borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels(8,518) —  
Financing costs related to borrowings from sale and leaseback of vessels(584) (65)
Proceeds from borrowings from related parties147,000   155,000  
Prepayment of borrowings from related parties(30,000) —  
Lease liability repayments(10,861) (17,115)
Capital contribution by non-controlling interests17,950   —  
Distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders(15,760) (24,114)
Distributions to non-controlling interests(10,058) (4,750)
Repurchase of preferred units(24) —  
Net financing cash flow(44,506) 201,587  
Investing Activities   
Additions:   
Vessels and equipment(198,459) (449,916)
Equity-accounted investments(3,711) (2,812)
Dispositions:   
Vessels and equipment34,979   18,437  
Restricted cash51,885   39,227  
Acquisition of company (net of cash acquired of $6.4 million)—   6,430  
Net investing cash flow(115,306) (388,634)
Cash and cash equivalents   
Change during the period(41,215) 41,361  
Impact of foreign exchange on cash51   (3,838)
Balance, beginning of the period235,734   199,388  
Balance, end of the period194,570   236,911  

Non-IFRS Measures

To supplement the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, the Partnership uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, as a measure of the Partnership's performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income tax (expense) benefit, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include impairment expenses, gain (loss) on dispositions, net, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gain (loss) and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes: realized gain or loss on interest rate swaps (as the Partnership in assessing its performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense); realized gain or loss on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments; realized gain or loss on foreign currency forward contracts; and equity-accounted income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA also includes the Partnership's proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted investments and excludes the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA. The Partnership does not have control over the operations of, nor does it have any legal claim to the revenues and expenses of its equity-accounted investments. Consequently, the cash flow generated by the Partnership's equity-accounted investments may not be available for use by the Partnership in the period that such cash flows are generated.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered as the sole measure of the Partnership's performance or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, this measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This non-IFRS measure is used by the Partnership's management, and the Partnership believes that this supplementary metric assists investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing its financial and operating performance across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table includes reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the periods presented in the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited)$ $ $
Adjusted EBITDA156,295   109,595   140,109  
Depreciation and amortization(80,576) (81,560) (79,049)
Interest expense(53,961) (49,475) (48,036)
Interest income10   21   190  
Expenses and gains (losses) relating to equity-accounted investments(9,635) (10,606) (10,442)
Impairment expense, net—   —   (4,720)
Gain (loss) on dispositions, net1,397   9,107   (19)
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments(403) (1,513) 1,752  
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)(671) (302) (2,958)
Other income (expenses), net(35,910) (1,831) (4,262)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(827) (713) 2,028  
Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit(24,281) (27,277) (5,407)
Income tax (expense) benefit:     
Current(1,703) (1,211) (1,639)
Deferred—   —   1,091  
Net loss(25,984) (28,488) (5,955)

Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments, which is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to equity accounted income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with IFRS, represents our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) from equity-accounted investments. This measure does not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments is summarized in the table below:

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited)$ $ $
Equity-accounted income (loss)10,985   10,229   11,890  
Less:  —    
Depreciation and amortization(7,551) (7,551) (8,084)
Interest expense, net(1,986) (1,932) (2,273)
Income tax (expense) benefit     
Current22   21   (43)
EBITDA20,500   19,691   22,290  
Less:     
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments387   (2,005) 298  
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)(507) 861   (340)
Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments20,620   20,835   22,332  