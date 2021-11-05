AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Named ITIJ Medical Provider of the Year 2021

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare earns the distinguished title of International Travel and Health Insurance Journal's (ITIJ) Medical Provider of the Year Award 2021 for being the global leader on the frontlines of COVID-19, providing exceptional clinical expertise, working seamlessly with communities and clients, and doing this at scale in response to the global pandemic. The award announcement was made at the conclusion of the International Travel Insurance Conference (ITIC) in Madrid.

"We dedicate this prestigious recognition to our devoted employees on the pandemic's frontlines, putting others' safety and well-being above their own," Dr. Andrew Walker, Founder and CEO of AMI states. "Winning Medical Provider of the Year is a testimony to our commendable frontline teams, being recognized as truly global healthcare professionals."

Named to the Top 7% on the Growjo 10,000, - The Fastest Growing Companies in the World, AMI has been noted for its impressive growth. Providing medical solutions and delivering critical services to federal, state, and local governments, schools, international organizations, private corporations, and institutions all over the world, AMI employs a diverse staff of trained professionals. AMI corporate demographics are an equal balance of men and women. Their collective employee base speaks over 50 languages including Arabic, Afrikaans, Swahili, French, Creole, German, Spanish, Russian, and many more.

Capturing the essence of AMI's expeditionary nature, the company has recently deployed a Forward Surgical Team (FST) and an Aeromedical Evacuation Team (AMET) in support of the UN Peacekeeping Forces and staff in Afghanistan. The FST provides damage control surgery for life-threatening injuries while the AMET provides additional resuscitation, stabilization, and transfer of critically ill and/or injured patients. Together these two AMI teams deliver a robust medical and surgical capability for the UN in a far forward, dynamic, and challenging environment showcasing the global excellence and innovation ITIJ celebrates.

ITIJ recognizes companies that go above and beyond to serve their customers and clients and drive forward positive change in the industry, showcasing excellence and innovation across all sectors that serve global travelers.

About AMI:

Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to the private sector, government agencies, international aid organizations and humanitarian concerns in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. AMI has delivered countless healthcare solutions to over 140 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

Contact:

If you would like to learn more about AMI and its services, please visit www.ami.health.

Email info@ami.health Phone 571-375-8366

